Why progressives hate God

The left hates God and has now come out of the closet about that hatred, something that used to be impossible. Even Barack Obama went through the motions of going to church to win office. So, why the hatred? The answer, simply, is that leftists will not accept that there is something greater than themselves.

If there is a God, he is a direct threat to their power and control. God represents a unique state of being superior to man in all ways, one that cannot be influenced, corrupted, trifled with, or bribed. God is the ultimate example for all as to what a righteous and upright life should be, as opposed to our imperfect and temporary lives, and that’s a direct threat to all the aforementioned enemies of God.

It’s not just me saying this. So are the Democrats.

Senator Tim Kaine (D), whom Hillary wanted as her Vice President, explicitly challenged the notion that Americans’ rights derive from a higher power than the government itself:

The notion that rights don’t come from laws and don’t come from the government, but come from the Creator—that’s what the Iranian government believes. It’s a theocratic regime that bases its rule on Shi’a law and targets Sunnis, Bahá’ís, Jews, Christians and other religious minorities ...They do it because they believe that they understand what natural rights are from their Creator. So the statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling...

It’s no wonder that Democrats despise the Constitution. It is, after all, predicated on the idea stated in the Declaration of Independence, that individual liberty is a God-given, not a government-given, right.

Tim Kaine and his fellow Democrats have an agenda. They know that attacking God promotes the infinite wisdom and power of the State. In a godless world, the state has no competition. Instead, Tim Kaine and his ilk attain the powerful status of demigods. And, like all people believing they know best, they must come after you and your beliefs.

History is replete with men who believed they were gods or possessed divine powers. Today, we have Kim Jong-un of North Korea. But there was Hitler, Emperor Hirohito, the Pharaohs, and the Roman Emperors, each one crazier than the next.

History saw these men for what they are. The enemies of God today are not insane, just power-hungry in the same vein. However, now, they have the tools at their disposal to deny God’s existence scientifically. In doing so, they are just as evil and corrupt as any despot before them, no matter how you dress them up.

God Bless America!

