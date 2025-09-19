Clueless Emmy winner sparks dumpster fire that won’t burn out

Hannah Einbinder never realized she had so many non-fans -- until she used her Emmy win as a platform for her six-word political speech.

Mercifully short, yes, the utterance was absurdly disjointed and semi-literate. Safely tucked away in an LA theatre, she could count on an applause from her Hollywood audience: They were in full sympathy with her profanity laced assault on two unrelated political issues, and her non sequitur (oddly placed) cheer for an NFL Team.

Here’s the speech in full:

“Go Birds,” F*** ICE,” and “Free Palestine”. The applause was as guaranteed -- given the bubble-wrapped attendees -- as the valet service outside.

Even Hamas appeared nearly as gleeful as her Hollywood crowd. They quickly broadcast the clip across their propaganda channels. There was just one problem with Einbinder’s appearance -- not quite a wardrobe malfunction, but clearly an Islamic violation: Her bare shoulders didn’t pass the modesty test, along with her bulging body parts in the low-cut gown, which were blurred for their viewers’ visual comfort.

Next time, Einbinder could show up in a modest burqa. It will spare Hamas’ censors a lot of muss and fuss, and maybe better cement her image in the Islamic world.

After all, Einbinder, who proudly identifies as Jewish, (regrettably) may be less proud of her grasp on geopolitics. One wonders how much she really knows about the Gaza, aside from the CNN’s version, and other propaganda outlets, remaking the news to fit a narrative. To test her, Einbinder may wish to take the challenge of answering three simple questions (starting with something really easy):

Who controls Gaza? Hint: it’s not the Democratic Party. Or anyone seeking liberal civility. Hamas, a death cult, is firmly in charge. So -- who would they be freeing the Gazans from? Where did the term “Palestinian Jew” originate? Fun fact: her own tribe has enjoyed a presence in the region for over 3,000 years. Just think -- Einbinder could follow in the ancient footsteps of her ancestors in regions called Judea, Samaria, and the Galilee (from the river to sea, as the saying goes). The term Palestinian Jew surfaced long before Hamas, and other modern-day genocidal terrorists emerged on the scene: They could take a peek at the British Mandate to better understand the homeland of the Jews (1920 to 1948). How many attempts have Jews made to establish a two-state solution? Multiple choice: 2, 4, or 6. Here’s a hint: aim high, Einbinder.

One can safely assume Einbinder cast her vote for Kamala Harris, the politician who openly advocated the famously disastrous, hopelessly fatal “two-state solution”. (Historical fantasy is more like it). Gee who wants a neighbor professing to “kill all the Jew” and promising to launch another Oct. 7 pogrom (again and again).

A one-way ticket to Israel might do wonders for her education -- a reality check far beyond Hollywood’s fantasy beliefs.

She, too, could learn how to survive the daily attacks and scramble for a bomb shelter (now an everyday occurrence in Israel). Just think, she might be sharing an underground space with a distant relative, or learn more about a zip code she’s not living in. No bombs raining down on Einbinder’s cozy suburban home in America.

Unsurprisingly, fan mail isn’t exactly pouring in for the celebrity. Social media erupted with outrage at the actor’s non-speech as she trailed off stage with her Emmy for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series”.

“Any Jewish actress who uses her 15 minutes of fame to show support for the terrorists holding 48 hostages in Gaza has no moral compass.” -- Joel Petlin, wrote on social media.

Another non-fan wrote: “When celebrities make it trendy to vilify Israel, it fuels the climate that leads to Jewish schools under police guard, synagogues set on fire, and children beaten on their way to class.” -- Hen Mazzig, Israeli writer.

More than one responder mentioned learning the actor’s name for the first time: “No clue who Hannah is but way to end whatever was left of your career.” -- wrote an outraged viewer.

Comedian Ricky Gervais was one of the rare celebrities brave enough to actually say out loud what millions of disgusted viewers were already muttering at home. Hosting the Golden Globes in 2020, he deflated the egos of many of the entertainers by suggesting celebrities not climb on their soap boxes at the time of accepting an award.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech,” he cautioned the audience. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”

Not everyone was laughing. The camera cut to several celebrities whose expressions suggested that they were not amused. But -- Gervais doubled down: “Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Now that’s an opening speech worth a standing ovation and applauding for.

Image: ITU Pictures