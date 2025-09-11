Why didn't you go public, Madam VP?

ow much worse is it going to get for retired President Biden? I’m actually starting to feel sorry for the man.

First, they dug him up in 2020 and stacked the primary in his favor. (Sorry, Bernie) Then they hid him in the basement and refused any meaningful campaigning. All he did was to go out for ice cream and say that he wasn't Trump. And then they said nothing during the presidency until that debate with Trump blew up the whole thing.

The latest "insult" comes from the woman one heartbeat away from his job -- the one and only VP Kamala Harris. She wrote a book and it's her time to dump on Joe.

Here is the story:

“In retrospect,” Kamala Harris writes of letting Joe and Jill Biden decide on their own whether the then-president should have tried to run for re-election, “I think it was recklessness.” That is the assessment that the former vice president makes in her forthcoming memoir of her abbreviated 2024 run, in a significant break from the dutiful stance she took toward her old boss throughout their time in office and since. “‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized,” Harris writes in the first excerpt of “107 Days” published Wednesday morning by The Atlantic. “The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.” Part of the problem, Harris writes, was a Biden team so committed to not helping her that she says it ultimately came at his own, and the country’s expense. “When polls indicated that I was getting more popular, the people around him didn’t like the contrast that was emerging,” Harris writes. “None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital. It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him.” “His team,” Harris ends the chapter by writing, “didn’t get it.”

A lot of us didn't get it either. We saw him in press conferences or acting in public and kept wondering who was running the country.

A lot of us didn’t get that VP Harris didn’t call a cabinet meeting and talk about the 25th Amendment. You had a good case and my guess is that most cabinet members saw the problem too.

A lot of Democrats, specifically one named Kennedy, couldn’t take it anymore and walked away.

So dumping on Joe is the national pastime because it won’t cost anything. However, we ask again: where was the VP when we really needed her? The VP let us down for going along and proving that she had no leadership skills.

As for President Biden, maybe he should remember what President Truman said about friends and dogs in Washington. Sorry Joe, but you were surrounded by a terrible family and cynics who just wanted to beat Trump in 2020.

