Two more alarming Secret Service failures

Somehow a Glock and Code Pink were allowed within close proximity of the President.

It’s astonishing to me that these kinds of failures have happened given POTUS’s well-known brushes with death.

Somebody -- multiple somebodies -- need to be fired and fired stat.

First, the Glock. It happened at Trump’s Virginia golf course where a “Trump National club member was able to carry [it] into the club in Sterling, Va. while Trump was golfing there last week even though a USSS Uniformed Division officer had screened the bag by hand and wanded the man carrying it.”

How, how is that possible?

🚨🚨#BREAKING @RCPolitics EXCLUSIVE: Secret Service Missed Glock in Bag at Trump’s Virginia Golf Course last week.



The White House was already defending the Secret Service’s ability to protect Trump before pro-Palestinian protesters got within feet of @realDonaldTrump , @VP… pic.twitter.com/LgjK1rIHsd — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 10, 2025

Then Code Pink. Trump took some Cabinet members out to dinner at a posh D.C. eatery. He did it to make a point: that, since the federal takeover of law enforcement there, it was now safe to traverse the streets of Washington and enjoy what the District has to offer.

Again — it is outrageous these freaks were allowed to get this close to Trump. A massive security failure. https://t.co/bfNQqkHqwV — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 10, 2025

Somehow the protest group Code Pink got word that the President would be dining there, on that night, (speculation is that the owner, a big Democrat donor, might have leaked it) so members of Code Pink got a table. The second POTUS walked in, they started shouting. It doesn’t really matter what about (“Free Palestine,” etc.). What matters is that these freaks were mere feet away from POTUS. It went on for about a half minute, according to Susan Crabtree, before POTUS got “angry” and “instructed” Secret Service to take them out.

Why did POTUS have to instruct them? Secret Service should have leapt into action immediately to stop the ruckus, because a ruckus can easily escalate very quickly, especially in that close, confined space.

I’d suggest we need hearings, again, on why the Secret Service cannot seem to secure this president, but it’s past time for that dog and pony show -- particularly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

People need to be fired. Immediately. And it should start with the top.

Image: CodePink