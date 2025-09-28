Sen. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, is a slimy, deceitful criminal who has infested the halls of the House and now the Senate like a venomous parasite, sucking the lifeblood from American democracy while enriching himself through brazen fraud and treasonous schemes.

With his beady eyes and perpetual smirk, Schiff isn't just a politician -- he's a walking indictment, a master manipulator who has weaponized lies, leaks, and law-breaking to claw his way to power.

Forget the polished resume; Schiff is a fraudster extraordinaire, guilty of orchestrating the Russia collusion hoax, committing mortgage fraud on a massive scale, leaking classified secrets, and rigging investigations like Jan. 6 to bury his enemies. He deserves not a Senate seat, but a federal prison cell, stripped of his ill-gotten gains and exposed for the traitor he is.

Schiff's crowning abomination is his starring role in the Russia collusion hoax -- the most colossal act of political sabotage in U.S. history, a fabricated witch hunt designed to cripple President Trump and steal the will of the American people.

He spearheaded this sham from the House Intelligence Committee, peddling bogus claims of Trump-Russia ties that were pure fiction, cooked up by Deep State operatives, Obama cronies, and CIA hacks.

Then Schiff lied relentlessly to the American public, vowing he had "more than circumstantial evidence" of collusion, only for the Mueller report to expose it all as a colossal nothingburger.

He amplified Hillary Clinton's dirty dossier, leaked classified intel to smear Trump, and turned congressional hearings into kangaroo courts.

This wasn't incompetence; it was calculated treason, a sustained assault on the presidency that wasted millions in taxpayer dollars and divided the nation. Schiff knew it was a hoax - he admitted as much in declassified docs - but he pushed it anyway to boost his career, landing him in the Senate while patriots suffered.

For this alone, he must face justice: indictment, trial, and a hard time in a federal pen.

But Schiff's crimes don't stop at political sabotage; he's a financial crook too, neck-deep in mortgage fraud that reeks of greed and deception.

Federal investigators are closing in on him for falsifying bank documents and property records to snag sweetheart loan terms on his Potomac, Maryland, mansion. From 2003 to 2019, Schiff claimed this 3,420-square-foot luxury pad as his "primary residence" on five Fannie Mae loans, locking in low rates meant for actual homeowners -- not jet-setting politicians.

At the same time, he milked a $7,000 tax break on his tiny Burbank, California, condo by swearing that it was his primary home, too.

Two primaries? That's not clever; that's felony-level fraud -- wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and false statements to institutions, each carrying years behind bars. The FHFA slammed him with a criminal referral, and grand juries are weighing charges.

Trump nailed it: "Shifty Schiff is a scam artist," guilty as hell and headed for prison.

He even voted in California while claiming Maryland residency, adding voter fraud to his rap sheet. No excuses -- this is outright theft from the system he pretends to uphold.

Schiff's rap sheet explodes further with leaks of classified information, turning national security into his personal slush fund for smears.

He doled out secrets to journalists during the Russia farce, fueling media hysteria and endangering lives.

Then there's his Jan. 6 circus: As a key player, he doctored evidence, suppressed truths, and framed Trump supporters in a RICO-style sham investigation.

He twisted Trump's Ukraine call paraphrase into "treason," but it was Schiff who committed the real betrayal by lying under oath and abusing power.

Add his ties to shady figures like Ed Buck -- Democrat donor and convicted meth-fueled sex predator -- and Schiff's circle reeks of corruption. He's no victim; he's the predator, dodging accountability while preaching morality.

Beyond these, Schiff advocates suppression of dissent, pressuring tech firms to censor content on elections and health, framing opposition as threats. His interventions during COVID stifled debate, aligning with authoritarian controls. Public outcry on X labels him a criminal, with other notable handles affirming the charge.

Adam Schiff embodies everything rotten in Washington: a hypocritical thug who weaponizes government against foes, inducing institutional decay, executing fraud, leaks, and manipulations that demand eradication, and all the while lining his pockets.

He lied about Russia to overthrow an election, defrauded banks for personal gain, leaked secrets like a sieve, and rigged probes to silence dissent. No "maybe" or "alleged" - these are facts, demanding swift retribution. Lock him up, strip his pension, prosecute him relentlessly, confiscate his holdings, bar him from public life, and above all, make him an example. America demands it: Schiff to prison now!

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed