Whither the U.K.? And its Anglophone offspring?

An Australian woman has been found guilty of vilifying male athletes competing in women’s sports … and now faces fines and penalties of up to $200,000 (Australian)!

According to a local court of New South Wales, Kirralie Smith “unlawfully vilified” two males playing soccer on women’s teams by stating that they have unfair physical advantages over the women and noting that opposing female players had suffered severe injuries due to this fact. Two-hundred-grand for stating an obvious truth.

Bad on ya, mate!

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark “Mohamed” Carney recently stated that “Muslim values” are “Canadian values.”

At an Eid al-Adha celebration hosted by the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC), Carney said, “all of us must come together – around the values of Eid.” Really? Start shopping for burkas and hijabs, ladies.

Hope you don’t mind if your hubbies exhibit a bit more “toxic masculinity.”

British police recently — and infamously -- arrested a comedian who criticized trans activists. Sent five armed coppers after him to seize him in an airport. Scotland Yard’s finest now arrest around 30 folks every day for allegedly offensive online posts. I will let you guess to which groups these posts may be offensive. With some groups -- such as straight, white, male, Christians, for example — almost anything goes, with others … not so much.

What the hell happened to the British Empire? How did it go from “Rule, Brittania” to “Overrule Brittania?” From a respected world power that stood ready to repel an invasion by Huns to a craven land being overrun by third world Muslim invaders?

Then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once stated: “I believe in the acceptance of personal responsibility, freedom of choice, and the British Empire, which took freedom and the rule of law to countries which would never have known it otherwise.” Personal responsibility, freedom, and the rule of law have now been effectively evicted, deported from the British Empire, even as the foreign hordes are welcomed in.

Winston Churchill remarked: “If the British Empire is fated to pass from life into history, we must hope it will not be by the slow process of dispersion and decay, but in some supreme exertion for freedom, for right and for truth.” In fact, it has sadly been the former, not the latter. Anything but the latter, in fact. And the former has been rather quicker than slow.

Then:

Rule Brittania, Brittania, rule the waves

Britons never, never, shall be slaves

Rule Brittania, Brittania, rule the waves

Britons never, never, shall be slaves

Now:

Fool Brittania, cede the sea

Cruel Brittania, Brits no longer free

Gang rapes abound, your lasses mere debris

Fool Brittania, you’ve simply ceased to be

(Let it be, let it be?)

