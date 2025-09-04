U.K.: Death threats O.K., just don’t kill them with comedy

The London Times recently reported that “British police arrest more than 30 people a day for online posts.”

Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan was one of them, criticizing trans activists.

On his recent return from the United States, Linehan was met at London's Heathrow Airport by five armed police officers. The British Polizei whisked Graham away to a private area where they informed him he was "under arrest for three tweets."

My God, Graham is a serial tweeter!

In the not-so-Jolly Olde England, Pakistani rape gangs run free, but comedians with the temerity to put up offensive posts may be tossed in the slammer.

Will the Starmer government come after me for posing that age-old question: “How many trans people does it take to screw in a lightbulb?” Or for starting a limerick with “There once was a Muslim from Nantucket…?”

Comedy isn’t funny in tense and treacherous New England, but things are more relaxed back here in the states, right?

Well, if you are a Trump-hater, that is the case. To wit: Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Indiana, made a series of vile threats on social media, including vowing to disembowel and kill President Trump -- and cut off his trachea. Yet those posts remain up and in public view.

Jones was charged by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and subsequently arrested, however a D.C. grand jury didn’t agree with Pirro’s actions and declined to indict her.

Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg, the infamous Obama-appointed magistrate then quietly released Jones from prison last week. I mean, it’s not like she made a bad joke.

Speaking of bad jokes, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walsh used a Labor Day picnic in Duluth to opine on the recent absence of President Trump from public view. "Look I get it, you get up in the morning and you doom scroll through things, although I will say this, the last few days you woke up thinking there might be news. Just saying, just saying, there will be news sometime, just so you know, there will be news."

The news that Walz was clearly hoping for was that of Trump’s death or disablement. Walz manages to be a buffoon and a monster simultaneously, an evil clown if ever there was one. (Walz is no comedian. If he was, he might have been arrested. No, wait, that’s England.)

Speaking of evil, someone named Nidal Jboor spoke at something called the “People’s Conference for Palestine,” demonizing “Jewish supremacists” and “Christian evangelicals.” Even as Jboor bizarrely testified about his love for children, he stated that Western leaders should be “locked up, taken out, neutralized.” Moreover, Jboor made it clear that, in his view, “speaking up isn’t enough, it’s time to escalate and act.” He added, “It is now or never. We need to mobilize.”

Oh?

Whether it is wokesters or Muslims, here or in Europe, they will not assimilate except on their terms. And what strange bedfellows they are. The former despises the latter’s beliefs, the latter would convert, enslave, or kill those comprising the former group. They are, however, united in their hatred of the United States and the Christian West-- its beliefs, traditions, mores … and success.

As Mark Steyn notes, we are “integrating our way to oblivion.” Or desperately trying to do so.

And that isn’t funny.

Image: X screen shot