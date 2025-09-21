What do we do with a generation that refuses to marry?

What will this country look like in twenty years? Let’s take a look at a new poll of Gen Z explained by David Strom:

Gen Z voters who went for Harris, regardless of sex, value a fulfilling career as the most important thing they can achieve. That, and having enough money to have fun, are their top priorities. Marriage and family barely merit a mention. Gen Z voters who went for Trump? They care more about families and financial security. And, in an interesting twist, it is men who voted for Trump who care most about having kids. Gen Z men who voted for Trump placed having children as their most important marker for a good life; Gen Z women who voted for Harris placed it at #12.

The consequences are fascinating. We may be looking at a future where a bunch of childless single women live over here and married couples with children live over there. These two groups will consume differently, from buying homes to food. They may vote differently as well. One group will pay for movies and the other cartoons. It’s probably more complicated than that, but it will be different from anything we’ve seen in the country’s history. In other words, we had many changes in the nation’s history, from wars to economic upheaval, but we never stopped getting married and having babies.

What caused all of this, and who is going to be happy? I don’t know. I can tell you this: Getting married, raising three sons, and now playing with grandchildren is something wonderful. It’s difficult to imagine getting old by myself, with a nice dog. Don’t get me wrong: I love dogs, but they are more fun when you walk them with your wife, one of your sons, or now a grandchild.

Please don’t be offended. I understand that many people are childless because it worked out that way. I know people like that.

What makes Gen Z’s choices interesting is that some are choosing to be childless and enjoy life by themselves. I hope they are happy, but I don’t think they will be.

Image via Pixabay.