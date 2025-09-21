Some possible solutions to America’s schools problem

Public schools face a crisis in academic performance, safety, and moral integrity, prompting urgent calls for reform from parents, educators, and policymakers. Rising violence and declining morality among students have eroded trust in the education system, necessitating bold measures to restore safety and foster positive values.

One impactful reform is reintroducing voluntary, non-denominational prayer or moments of silent reflection. These practices can build community, encourage accountability, and promote respect among students and educators. By providing space for reflection, schools can help students and teachers consider the moral implications of their actions, fostering a sense of purpose and direction.

Critics argue that prayer in schools violates the separation of church and state. However, voluntary, non-denominational prayer or silent reflection does not impose religious beliefs. It acknowledges the role of spirituality in many students’ and families’ lives, offering a stabilizing force against the violence, relativism, and moral ambiguity students increasingly face.

School violence, particularly in Democrat-run cities with high crime rates, underscores the need for enhanced security. Armed security personnel, though controversial, can deter threats and provide peace of mind, allowing students and educators to focus on learning. In emergencies, trained personnel on site can reduce response times, potentially saving lives. Although some fear that this creates a hostile environment, prioritizing student and staff safety is paramount.

Family involvement is equally critical. Schools should facilitate open communication through regular meetings, workshops, and volunteer opportunities. When parents emphasize the value of education, students develop respect for learning, leading to improved academic and social outcomes. Engaged parents foster better behavior, higher achievement, and a stronger sense of community.

Parents must also have access to their children’s educational materials, whether in textbooks or online. If they find content objectionable, they should be able to opt their child out and raise concerns with teachers or administrators. If unresolved, parents should escalate issues to school boards, the media, or state legislators, especially when boards fail to act.

The rise of secular woke curricula, prioritizing race and gender ideology over core academics, has sparked concerns about moral decline. These curricula often promote relativism, undermining values like hard work and responsibility. By emphasizing identity politics, they foster division, encouraging students to view peers through lenses of race, sex, and socioeconomic status, which heightens tension and erodes unity.

To counter this, schools should return to traditional academics and classical liberal education, emphasizing foundational subjects like mathematics, science, literature, civics, and history. This approach equips students with critical thinking skills to navigate modern complexities. Classical education also cultivates character and virtue through lessons on ethics, morality, and civic responsibility, fostering a sense of purpose and societal contribution. However, this requires qualified teachers and administrators to effectively deliver such instruction.

Reforms rooted in conservative principles — reintroducing prayer, enhancing family involvement, ensuring robust security, and restoring traditional academics — can create safer, more productive schools. These measures address both immediate safety concerns and the deeper need for moral and intellectual grounding, paving the way for a more cohesive and principled society.

Image: jarmoluk via Pixabay, Pixabay License.