Trump designates antifa as a terrorist group

Investigators confirmed the chilling inscription, exposing a Marxist war cry reborn as an American death threat. The gunman didn’t just kill Charlie; he carried the legacy of Marxist European radicalism into the heart of America.

Charlie’s assassin left more than a body – he left a message . Etched on a bullet casing was “Bella Ciao,” the old communist partisan theme, now hijacked by antifa.

That would make CNN and MSNBC finally notice,.because then they could point their fingers and screech, “Racism!”

The so-called “news media” have kept a lid tightly clamped down on Kash Patel’s exposure of this conspiracy. So nobody who isn’t watching and reading conservative media like American Thinker will ever notice – unless Obama is treated like Roger Stone and arrested, then perp walked in front of a Fox News camera crew that was tipped off in advance, by swarms of FBI agents in tactical gear.

This is why everyone involved in the Russia collusion hoax – Obama, Hillary, Susan Rice, James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, Pete Strzok, all of them – must be indicted, put on trial for seditious conspiracy, and sentenced to life without parole. Of course the next Muppeteer committee of Democrats in the White House would pardon them all, with the stroke of an Autopen. That's why we need to hold the White House until they all die in prison.

As I said, this should have been done in 2020. But Trump has been obstructed by Lawfare for 10 years: first the Russia collusion hoax, then two impeachments, followed by bogus charges in four different courtrooms during the election campaign last year.

BLM also stormed a fence at the White House, and one can only imagine what they would have done to the president if he had fallen into their hands. The Secret Service hustled him into the basement, as is standard practice whenever his life is endangered. Eleven Secret Service agents were injured in the line of duty.

They used commercial grade fireworks (the kind you see at a Fourth of July celebration by your local municipality), removed the “sparkly stuff” and replaced it with a solid metal slug. This is like a deer slug. It’s a crude, armor-piercing projectile, inaccurate at any but short ranges; but it was always fired at short range, at federal U.S. Marshals in bulletproof vests. It was intended to kill them.

Image: X/Twitter post. Screenshot by the author.

They cannot win in the arena of civil debate. How could they? Look at the positions they have decided to defend. Leaving aside the issue of abortion – which, depending on the metric, is an evenly divided issue – the Democrats have placed themselves on the 20% end of every 80/20 issue of concern to a vast majority of Americans.

They’re eager to die on every one of those hills (politically), and that desire should be accommodated.

Couple that with historically low approval numbers, and the frustration of Democrats in the age of Trump has led to aggression, violence, and now assassination.

When political leadership, starting with Joe Biden, equated his political opponents with Hitler and other unmitigated evils of the last century, they were fully aware of the inevitable outcome with 100% certainty. Cory Booker, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Ayanna Pressley were all inciting violence with their rhetoric; they show no signs of regret, or dialing it back.

They knew that associating their political opposition with the worst chapters of the 20th century would eventually lead to violence and death. They hoped for death and destruction, and that it would accrue some benefit to them. They would smile watching America burn to the ground, so that they could rule over the ashes.

It’s sick. Demonic.

We are at war.

They’ve been waging war against us ever since Obama was elected. And now, we’re waking up and fighting back, like the day after Pearl Harbor or 9/11. We must remind them of Yamamoto’s warning to his generals when they suggested invading America: “There will be a rifle behind every blade of grass.”

I hasten to clarify that this is a war of words and ideas. But if the lunatic left-wing fringe continues to initiate violence, we must defend ourselves.

If Trump were truly another Hitler, and 80 million Trump supporters were Nazis, how then did all of these left-wing loudmouths escape the firing squads and gas chambers in 2017-2020? There is a radical disconnect between what these leftists think of Trump and MAGA, and what Trump and MAGA are in reality. The cognitive dissonance is epic.

I don’t know how such people can call themselves rational, clear-thinking and intellectually honest, believing violence and murder are justified, because they don't like the political position of a man like Charlie Kirk.

What appears obvious to me is that Charlie was so gentle but rock solid, so brilliant and compelling, making his case against anyone who challenged him, that it frustrated leftists who were brainwashed by Democrats and the so-called “news media,” to believe Charlie was an avatar of evil.

It resulted in one guy flipping out and becoming his assassin. Cheering that insanity is as dangerous as engaging in it. But if these sycophants think violence is going to gain them any advantage, they will be wrong again – as they’ve been for the past 20 years.

None of this would likely have happened without the incitement by Democrats, their propaganda bureaus in the media, and radicals among university faculties and other educators. All of them need to be held accountable for incitement of violence with their rhetoric.

It’s not only false; it's criminal and unpatriotic. If Democrats cannot ascend to power without violence, then the Democrat party isn’t worth the powder and lead to blow it up.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Daily Caller, Newsmax and American Thinker. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image: Galfronon, via Wikipedia // CCO public domain