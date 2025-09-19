Pete too gay

What do you know? The party of diversity selected for a white male governor over a gay male cabinet member in the VP selection of 2024. Here is the story:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that Pete Buttigieg was her "first choice" as running mate in last year’s presidential election, but such a pairing "was too big of a risk," according to an excerpt from her upcoming book. Buttigieg, the former secretary of transportation and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is gay, "would have been an ideal partner -- if I were a straight white man," Harris wrote in a portion of "107 Days" published by The Atlantic. "But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk," she added. "And I think Pete also knew that -- to our mutual sadness."

So they settled on Governor Tim Walz because Secretary Buttigieg was gay? I remember when they called that "homophobic."

My guess is that Secretary Buttigieg would not have helped much anyway. The issue was not the vice-presidential choice but rather a rejection of where the country was going.

What makes this story interesting is that Governor Josh Shapiro was "too Jewish," the Secretary "too gay" and Governor Walz didn't help because he was "too creepy." Not exactly a major league roster over there.

I hope that all the LGBT+ remember this the next time they attend the Democrat convention.

