Tick-tock, TikTok

The Chinese Communist Party is holding America in the palm of its hand via the TikTok application.

Created by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company, the social media platform is used by an estimated 170 million Americans. In contrast, TikTok is banned in China, India, and Afghanistan. TikTok is not allowed on government-issued devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and some European Union countries. Egypt is currently conducting a three-month review of TikTok due to the inappropriate nature of the app’s content.

Members of the United States Congress are aware of TikTok’s risks to national security and have provided clarion warnings to President Biden and to President Trump during both terms in office. Congress should declassify its reports on TikTok so Americans can understand the national security dangers.

The Trump administration’s deal in the works with Chairman Xi includes the purchase of TikTok by a group of American investors, who would then implement adjustments and provide oversight of the contentious algorithm.

Politics aside, the TikTok deal is bizarre on so many fronts.

Why do Americans feel secure that the government is brokering a deal regarding a social media platform and then resuming use of the same platform under another government-controlled algorithm?

Why do Americans accept and continue to use government-controlled social media applications?

Why aren’t investors and the free market innovating and creating new, fresh alternatives to rival TikTok?

There was a point in recent history where AOL Messenger and Myspace were the “it” ways to connect and chat. Yet, as technology transforms through innovation, the market moves with the trends. The youth of today are not missing AOL Messenger. TikTok will be the same. It is a trend of a generation that will eventually be outdated. America needs to let it go, not invest in its namesake, which has had the direct goal to harm America and its users.

Americans need to ask themselves why the government is so determined to assume ownership of TikTok rather than let the market dictate and decide new user preferences. The role of government and the job of policymakers are to safeguard the republic. TikTok should have been banned years ago as a direct result of the real dangers within the application.

There are alternative ways to connect, build community, and promote business. The public needs to use its voice and consumer preferences, driving the momentum of the TikTok deal to move to other platforms that are privately owned and operated. Social media platforms should comply with government regulations, not become government-regulated applications.

America can innovate better than China. Americans need to realize and find a voice among and within themselves to refrain from dependency on government-owned social media algorithms. Freedom is found in the free market.

The team of investors working with the Trump administration should use their business acumen and encourage Americans to find safe alternatives and protect our citizens, not rebrand the very weapon of social destruction that was created and intended for harm to our nation. President Trump cannot assume that Chairman Xi will respond in good faith as he contemplates this deal.

When Americans think about national security, they often picture aircraft carriers, military bases, or intelligence operations. What many fail to recognize is that in the 21st century, national security is also won and lost on the digital battlefield. Platforms like TikTok are massive data-collection machines. Every swipe, every like, every comment tells a story about American habits, preferences, and vulnerabilities. That information in the wrong hands is dangerous.

TikTok’s algorithm has the power to amplify certain messages, suppress others, and steer young minds toward trends that may undermine cultural confidence and democratic values. This kind of influence is subtle but profound. China understands that ideas and narratives are as powerful as armies. By controlling the flow of content, the Chinese can weaken America’s civic fabric without firing a shot.

America has never needed to borrow innovation from authoritarian regimes to succeed. From the light bulb to the internet, the greatest advances came from entrepreneurs who operated freely, unshackled by government interference. Why should TikTok be treated differently? Rather than trying to repackage a Chinese creation, the United States should unleash its innovators to develop platforms that reflect American values of freedom, transparency, and individual responsibility.

America is the greatest and freest democracy in the history of mankind. Taking a page out of China’s playbook and reconfiguring the algorithm is not the only option for America. The free market, under President Trump, should bring together the greatest talent and investors to lead, not follow in China’s footsteps with TikTok.

The clock is ticking on TikTok. Let it expire.

Dr. Brooke Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Defending Our Country (DOC), LLC. www.docbrooke.net.

Image via Picryl.