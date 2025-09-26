Calling ‘normie’ Democrats

Charlie Kirk’s assassination twelve days ago glaringly exposed the political divide in this country — not between Democrats and Republicans, but between darkness and light.

Sure, the battleground took a decidedly partisan feel, with Republicans rallying around Charlie, Erika (and their two young children), the president, Turning Point, America, and Jesus Christ.

Many (most) Democrats took a much darker attitude, espousing the vilest comments about the Kirks.

AOC lied about Charlie’s position on the Civil Rights Act.

Ilhan Omar called Charlie Kirk a reprehensible, hateful man, and stated that Charlie was “Doctor Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck.”

Jimmy Kimmel willfully and blatantly lied about the shooter, saying “the MAGA gang was desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered [him as] anything other than one of them ... trying to score political points.”

Social media were rife with hatred and vitriol, with countless accounts gleeful that Charlie was assassinated, many disappointed that it wasn’t Donald Trump.

Charlie’s memorial was equal parts America First and Christian “revival.”

Many social media accounts have since sought out Charlie’s podcasts and campus debates and have found that they did not reflect the lies that the radical left had told about where he stood and what he said. Many more have announced that they are opening their bibles and going to church.

Is this a turning point in America’s political and cultural trajectory?

I would encourage my liberal “normie” Democrat friends to take a long, hard look at the radical, vile (communist/nihilist) base of your party. It is no longer the party of Kennedy, Reagan, or even Clinton. You may not like Donald Trump, but the America First movement believes in secure borders, safe streets, healthy children (and adults), free and “fair” trade, peace-through-strength international diplomacy, an end to foreign military entanglements, meritocratic economic opportunity, faith, and freedom. Our core belief is that, although we are not a perfect nation, we are the greatest Republic ever devised, and that our greatest days lie ahead.

It is a time for choosing.

Image via PickPik.