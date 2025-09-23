Thirteen months to save the world.

There can be no doubt that recent months have seen an American Revival, an American Comeback.

Whether on the world stage or right here at home, it is here. Economically, militarily, and culturally. Especially culturally. Those on the right— and in the right — do not seem as timid, scared, and hopeless as they did not so very long ago.

We have the likes of President Trump, Vice President Vance, and the late great Charlie Kirk to thank for that.

But far too many Republican influencers and talking heads seem smug and satisfied, wildly overconfident about the future.

Opinions such as “the Democrat party is collapsing” and “Is this the death of the Democrat party” can be found on many conservative sites.

Talk like this is incredibly premature, naïve … and dangerous. Republicans are famous for their ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of near certain victory, as well as their almost miraculous historic tendency to “compromise,” cave, surrender, or otherwise see to their own demise.

Democrats’ seemingly casual and cavalier, but meticulously preplanned willingness to do virtually anything to win elections, combined with their manic desire to augment or replace American citizens with an electorate imported from foreign lands and unaccustomed to freedom and the rule of law, makes them formidable political foes. And they have been winning off-year elections against all logic and odds.

Sorry, but it is time for a national sobriety check.

There is a midterm election looming on Nov. 3, 2026, that will be a referendum on the Trump administration, the MAGA movement, and on the work of those such as Charlie Kirk.

If Republicans lose their tenuous hold on the House and Senate, Trump is a lame duck, the movement will be stilled, and the work of those such as Charlie Kirk rendered moot. I literally pray to God this doesn’t happen, but it is true. It would be an American Setback, one which we may never be able to overcome. It would indeed be a Turning point, but one directing us to ruin.

If Democrats regain power, do you really think they will rule benignly?

Of course not.

They will go after conservative Christians as if they all were Emperor Nero. They will figuratively toss us to the lions. Already owning academia, mainstream media, “entertainment,” corporate boardrooms, and much of what passes for mainline religion today, a Democrat-controlled national government would be the death knell for free speech, debate, the Second Amendment, the rule of law, a jury of one’s peers, the Electoral College, conservative media, etc., etc.

The debt would explode even more rapidly, as inflation would skyrocket again. Government departments would become even more massive and intrusive … and politically weaponized.

Possibly even worse, the effect on our culture would be devastating. Homelessness would reach new heights. The “trannification” of America would continue apace, even as Muslims would gain ever more power in many cities. Whether deliberately or inadvertently, work would be discouraged and a universal basic income would likely be put in place.

For starters.

The next national election will occur on — and prior to -- Nov. 3, 2026. Let’s hope we don’t wake up Nov. 4 to find that the country we love is once again on the brink of being fundamentally transformed. We can’t let that happen. We must do everything we can to win.

For Charlie. For Rush. For all those who have done everything in their power to speak the truth and shepherd the nation back to its Founding principles. And especially for our children … and theirs.

Let freedom ring.

Just remember, it is only available in the long term to a moral people. Charlie knew that. We must, too.

We have 13 months to save America.

Thirteen months to save Western Civilization.

Thirteen months to save the world.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License