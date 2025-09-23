The Legend of Charlie Kirk

I nearly vomited when I heard. Our forgotten dinner – Chicken Lo-Mein – smoldered silently in the skillet. My shaking hands gripped the remote to adjust the volume so I could hear the news anchor somberly confirm: “Charlie Kirk is dead.” Murdered by an assassin’s bullet on the campus of Utah Valley State University, the famed champion for free speech was silenced.

Violence is always stunning. As it should be. The grisly murder of a 31-year-old father, husband, and son has haunted me. When did we start shooting our rivals, our political adversaries, those with whom we disagree?

Perhaps this gruesome execution is a symptom of societal sickness. These are dark cultural days when our differences turn deadly. I fear we’ve lost the art of respectful disagreement.

Ironically, that was Charlie’s mission at Turning Point USA: to reclaim the conversation. And it cost him his life.

CNN analyst Van Jones – an admitted rival of Charlie Kirk’s – recently shared in an emotional interview that Charlie had invited him for a gentleman’s conversation about some divisive topics. Charlie concluded the invite, “We can disagree about the issues agreeably.”

This was Charlie’s heart, his mission: “We can disagree about the issues agreeably.”

Charlie believed this nation was the greatest on earth. Flawed. But, still America the beautiful. He wasn’t wrong. Charlie Kirk died a joyful warrior, engaging amiably and respectfully with the next generation in his pursuit of Truth. His life was cut tragically short.

During his memorial service, his widow, Erika Kirk, stood teary-eyed before an audience of arguably millions and offered the unthinkable- forgiveness to her husband’s killer. She choked, “It’s what Charlie would do.”

Certainly, Charlie was flawed. He was human. Like us all. But Charlie was onto something. He found Grace. And that changes everything.

While Charlie Kirk may have been silenced by an assassin’s bullet on September 10th, his legacy will continue to speak loudly.

As we love God, our families, and our nation.

As we seek Truth.

As we forgive our enemies.

And as we disagree agreeably, Charlie’s voice will always be heard.

“Here I am Lord, send me.” Isaiah 6:8

(AI-generated image: Grok for American Thinker)