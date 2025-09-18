The rank hypocrisy of Democrats crying over Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension

Jimmy Kimmel used his platform on ABC to spread lies about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin. For that, Kimmel was suspended indefinitely. Hollywood’s leftists are up in arms, so it’s time to remind them of what the word “hypocrisy” means.

What’s emerged is that Kirk’s alleged assassin is that, although he came from a Republican home, he was a hard leftist who had a gay lover who thinks he’s a woman. Also, he and his lover may have been into pedophile “furry” cartoon porn.

Incidentally, since “furries” are now prominently in the news, here’s a thought for you to share:

“Cursed is anyone who has sexual relations with any animal.” Deut. 27:21.

Being a "furry" attacks the Bible because it allows people to be "bestiality adjacent" without actually having sex with animals. It's a symbolic "f-you" to Judeo-Christian morals.https://t.co/pPTmcq3gyU — Andrea Widburg (@Bookwormroom) September 17, 2025

Kirk was assassinated midday on Wednesday, September 10. The killer was arrested on the evening of September 11 (so all those who are harshing on Kash Patel for botching the investigation need to revisit their assumptions). By Friday, September 12, Americans were entirely conversant with the killer’s hostility to MAGA and its values.

Nevertheless, on September 15, Jimmy Kimmel went on air and said this:

We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

For that, ABC (a Disney subsidiary) rightly gave him the boot. The Hollywood collective was outraged:

Celebrities including Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis have spoken up in defence of Jimmy Kimmel, whose late-night chat show has been suspended over comments he made about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Ben Stiller wrote on X: “This isn’t right.” Singer John Legend and actress Jamie Lee Curtis both linked posts on their Instagram stories. Curtis’s link showed an image of Kimmel and a quote he gave to Rolling Stone magazine in April, when he said: “I really don’t think anybody should be cancelled. I really don’t.” Model and actress Christie Brinkley posted a photo of Kimmel and others on her Instagram, adding: “I love these guys. The laughter they provide is as important as the air we breathe. “We must protect their and our first amendment rights!”

From the same article, we learn that Wanda Sykes used the opportunity to trash Trump: “He did end freedom of speech within his first year.” Jean Smart insisted that “What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda.” The Screen Actors Guild chimed in, too, with a long statement:

“Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on. “Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed. “The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.”

The problem for the Hollywood collective is that they sang a very different tune when Disney and ABC canceled people who offended Hollywood’s leftist shibboleths. (Or, in many cases, did not sing at all.)

JK Rowling was shunned by the very people she made famous, who were joined by myriad other Hollywood mini-celebs, because she dared to defend women against men’s invasion of their private spaces.

ABC fired Roseanne Barr, who’d long been a shock comedienne, for tweeting out a side-by-side image of Obama consigliere Valerie Jarrett and a character from Planet of the Apes, along with sniping about the Iranian-born Jarrett’s support for Islam. Barr said she did not realize that the vaguely brownish Jarrett had some African ancestry. Valerie Jarrett, a political official, rather than responding with grace, celebrated Barr’s firing.

Disney, which owns ABC, fired Gina Carano from The Mandalorian for gently poking fun at pronoun madness and for saying that it was wrong for Democrats and their fellow travelers to destroy people for their political beliefs, which she (rightly) likened to persecuting Jews during the Nazi era. This, said Lucasfilm/Disney, was “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Here’s a longer list of canceled celebrities:

Roseanne Barr – Fired by ABC/Disney and her hit show Roseanne canceled overnight in 2018 after one tweet. Hundreds of cast and crew lost their jobs.



Gina Carano – Fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 for social media posts that didn’t fit the Left’s politics. Dropped by her agency… — SWAMPIST (@swamp_ist) September 18, 2025

Do you recall any of the celebrities now gasping and squawking about Kimmel’s suspension speaking up for these canceled conservatives? I don’t.

To focus just on a few examples, Jimmy Kimmel’s sole contribution about Barr’s firing was to say her actions were “indefensible” and to conclude that she was mentally ill and deserved “compassion.” (Not getting her job back; just “compassion.”) He was silent about Carano’s firing and hasn’t said a word about the LGBTQ+ war against JK Rowling.

Sykes, who was working on Barr’s show, quit instantly. Legend said Barr was “a racist idiot.” Stiller, Curtis, Brinkley, Smart, and SAG-AFTRA said nothing about Barr’s firing. They also said nothing about Carano’s firing or about the war against JK Rowling.

Put it all together, and what you see is that Smart was correct when she said, “People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda.” What she failed to grasp was that she was describing herself and her Hollywood comrades, people defined by ignorance, hypocrisy, and, above all, hardcore leftist ideology.

Image created using AI.