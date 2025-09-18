American leftism is finally revealing openly the violence at its core

“Using Charlie’s murder to advance your agenda is disgusting, but all too common going all the way to the President. .... It’s not complicated: If you want to stop being called a fascist, you should stop being a fascist.” — Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY).

“hey fascist! CATCH!” — Tyler Robinson

Right now, the Left is tuning up its orchestra of violent threats. It won’t be long before we’ll hear a symphony of hate and threats played throughout the Leftist ecosphere—the media, education, the bureaucracy, and the ultra-rich. We should recognize those threats and push back on them, because the threats are the terrorists’ demands, and we don’t negotiate with terrorists.

The leftists can’t help themselves. Progressivism is the urge to revolution, a violent and destructive act directed at what exists simply because it exists. The progressive left’s understanding of any event, its approach to any problem, is rooted in the need to inflict violence on what exists.

Image created using AI.

This violence may be kinetic, like Tyler Robinson’s murderous gunfire. Or the violence may be verbal, like Democratic State Rep. Cyntha Johnson’s 2020 message to Trump supporters that they have to “be careful” and “walk lightly,” because progressive “soldiers” would “Do it right, be in order” and “make them pay.” In the progressive left, everything is about violence.

Progressives camouflage their bloodlust with a synthetic morality that classifies what exists as unjust, and with narcissistic fantasies about “building back better” once the bad people have gone and our civilization is in ruins. (Have you ever met a leftist who said, “Come the Revolution, I won’t be anywhere near in charge, I’ll just be doing what I’m told”? If you haven’t met that leftist, you’re not alone. They don’t exist.)

The greasepaint and crocodile tears can’t hide the hate and violence in the progressive heart. Just recently, a leftist judge said that Luigi Mangione can’t be a terrorist because murdering Brian Thompson was just a political act intended to publicize leftist positions on healthcare reform. Like progressive presidents pardoning terrorists or commuting terrorists’ sentences, the judge’s ruling in the Mangione case is an encouragement of progressive violence and a warning to anyone who might get in the left’s way. Threats and violence ooze from the pores of the progressive beast.

It’s no surprise that the left’s reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk is to threaten conservatives with violence. They threaten us whenever they say Kirk was murdered (“died”) because (according to them) he said fascist, hateful, bigoted, and/or inflammatory things. When they say that Charlie Kirk called down death on his own head (or that President Trump called it down) by what he said, they’re saying that we risk doing the same for ourselves unless we change our tune. It’s the same thing Senator Schumer did when he called for the murder of two Supreme Court justices. Recast, Schumer’s words would be that Charlie sowed the wind and reaped the whirlwind, and he didn’t know what hit him.

Calls to “moderate the rhetoric,” “stop using hateful speech,” and “take responsibility for your words” just say the quiet part out loud. Don’t say things that Charlie Kirk said, don’t be like Charlie Kirk...or else. Or else the violent struggle of progressivism will visit you as it visited him. “hey fascist! CATCH!”

People who take the line used by Goldman, Nate Burleson, and the rest are just terrorists at heart. They ought to walk around wearing ski masks or pantyhose over their heads; that would give them more honest faces. They aren’t gentle souls trying to establish civil discourse. They’re the gust front of what has always been a murderous, violent storm. We ignore their threats at our peril, but ignore them we should.