The demon in dysphoria

As the transgender debacle spirals into greater chaos in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, the time is ripe to openly discuss its absurdity before more children are inculcated into this dangerous delusion. Simple logic debunks the preposterous idea that a person can transmute his biological sex, that doctors and parents “assign” a sex in mysterious ignorance of what the infant truly is, or that men should be allowed to play dress-up in women’s sports.

The Mayo Clinic discredits itself by legitimizing gender dysphoria as “a feeling of distress that can happen when a person’s gender identity differs from the sex assigned at birth.” Queer theory is a cultural Marxist confabulation designed to confuse and deconstruct. The postmodern disconnect from reality evidenced by the Mayo Clinic’s ridiculous effort is exhibited by the ideologically condemned notion that a person can be born in the wrong race. Under trans dogma, chromosomes and genitalia do not determine gender; thoughts do. Why is race not “assigned”? It is, after all, less immutable than biological sex.

Meanwhile, species dysphoria consists of “being an animal or other creature ‘trapped in’ a human body.” This, we are told, is psychologically distinct from lycanthropy, “in which the patient believes they [sic] have actually been transformed into an animal or have the ability to physically shapeshift.” Few people indulge this obvious mental health issue as a reason to “affirm” a person’s species identity. How is it that a person’s genetic identity as Homo sapiens differs from his genetic gender identity?

This is not to say such mental health conditions do not exist — it is to say that people who genuinely experience them suffer from mental illness that must be treated to help them conform to reality, rather than compel society to alter reality. Americans aren’t buying into the “transphobia” speech-stifling anymore, especially post–Charlie Kirk. This is the turning of the transgender worm — people are now going to exhibit Kirk-like freedom and courage, sparing more children from public school conditioning to believe they can switch genders like a Twister dial.

Such conditioning is child abuse. Even if a child suffers from gender dysphoria, insufficiently tested hormones and puberty-blockers (let alone surgeries) will never effectively alter human genetics. A similar impossibility prevents the use of drugs and surgeries to transform a kid into a cat or dog.

What if a child claims he is a demon trapped in a human body? Would that be affirmed in this freak-show leftist culture, or would that be more like skin color? The problem here is that demonic possession would affirm Abrahamic faiths, and the God-hating left can’t have that. As Charlie Kirk was wont to say, “transgenderism is a throbbing middle finger to God.”

Since Satanism is taught in public schools and secular humanists recklessly ignore the evidence of pure evil (such as in Kirk’s assassination), perhaps transgenderism is literally connected to demonic possession — not necessarily for those identifying as transgender, but for the medical and other authorities creating studies and administering “therapies” for profit at the expense of mental and physical health.

The American Academy of Pediatrics wants all infants to have mRNA shots. Are they “evidence-based and medically necessary”? These organizations are flushing their credibility down the toilet and should all be investigated for conflicts of interest and moral turpitude.

The insane contortions of gender theory cannot be reconciled with reality. Following the Minnesota church shooting by Robert (AKA Robin) Westman, the MSM traded recriminations over misgendering “her” as a “him.” However, Westman left messages that he wished he had “never brainwashed” himself into thinking he was a woman, which means the MSM media outlets that employed male pronouns in their coverage likely affirmed his last chosen gender identity before his suicide. Those who called him a her were the ones guilty of misgendering him.

Westman didn’t brainwash himself. The above-referenced organizations, public schools, and activist groups are doing the brainwashing.

There is no logic in affirming gender dysphoria while rejecting species dysphoria, in allowing a person to “feel” a different gender but not a different race. However, if people “feel” they are demons trapped in a human body, they may well be. Demon dysphoria is rampant, including in the teeth-gnashing exultations over the murder of Charlie Kirk.

It may be time to call an exorcist to save us from the shrinks!

Author, pastor, and attorney John Klar raises grass-fed beef and sheep in Vermont. His Substack, Small Farm Republic, is based on his 2023 book, Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival. John is a staff writer at Liberty Nation News.

