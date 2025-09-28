The culture war that must take place

It occurred to me watching Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point memorial event that I was witnessing something I had not seen in my long lifetime — a country-wide spiritual revival. I don’t know the overseas watching stats but for America, this had to strike terror into the (alleged) hearts of leftists. What I felt go through me as the “He is Holy” song was sung by almost 100,000 people who raised their arms toward heaven, it was clear that a bridge was crossed.

Christians, and those of no faith or other faiths, could either see, suspect, or feel the movement of the Holy Spirit, but more to the point, leftists could see that a veritable army of Christian soldiers was prepared to sacrifice itself to advance the Christian faith and by extension, to protect conservatism.

You know when you watch something huge happening and you think, “Uh ohhh….”? Leftists around the world watched while a small army of people who know Christ and were willing to lay down their lives for Him sang a song— an army who loved Charlie, too. They loved Jesus more, but they loved Charlie and what he stood for. Charlie was a true Christian soldier, marching as to war every day he put himself out there for Christ’s sake.

I experienced one of those moments of clarity when I saw in my mind’s eye the army of the Left who are hellbent on crushing Christians and conservatives. They march across our land like locusts but are without God. Being without God is frightening: they have no one who loves them outside their own circles, and even those people lack cosmic power. Imagine the Left watching us and cursing, waving their arms, stomping around like the demons they are, as they wail and swear. They’ve got nothing but themselves. That is an empty life.

By contrast, roughly a hundred people answered an altar call in the stadium and gave their lives to Jesus during the Kirk memorial service. I’m certain others around the world did likewise and are still doing it today, judging by the national news. Altar calls can sometimes be temporary, which is why some churches don’t use them, but more often than not, it “takes” in the hearts of those who are truly repentant and who want Someone in their lives who can guide, forgive, and love them under all circumstances.

The stadium was filled with Christians and others, but overarching and spread over them like a warm blanket was Jesus Christ. You could feel it. The devil shuddered and the cultural Left felt it — and they’re terrified. They took out one of ours and they think they have won. No, they have not won. They will never win. They don’t know that Gideon fought 135,000 Midianite soldiers with only 300 of his own soldiers. Numbers won’t slay us because we know our Commanding Officer.

The Left claims they don’t believe in God but in truth, they are scared of those who do. The Left can kill the body, but they cannot kill the Message or the soul. Our army is stronger. For every martyr like Charlie, there are thousands more Christians who are aware that bodily death is just a hiccup on the way to a Feast.

We have Christ. They have nothing of cosmic or even practical meaning. They have guns, hate, lies, death, chanting, and cheating. They cannot cheat the Gospel no matter how many of us they remove. And that scares them. To death.

There is no contest in the quality of life between the Left and conservatives. We are not into violence, hate, death, blue hair, twisted sex and sexuality, nose rings, the patriarchy (guffaw), racism, or communism. They are. These things are their only reasons for living in their death culture. Their spiritual poverty is bone-deep and soul-crushing.

When cornered by logic and reason the way Charlie Kirk did it, they suddenly change the subject or claim to “feel unsafe.” They feel unsafe from words, imagine that. Character weakness like that is sad. Imagine being sold that clunker and trying to drive it.

By contrast, with God at the center of our lives, we truly understand martyrdom, the love of God, family, love of country, and history. Even non-Christian conservatives know that the godlessness in our culture is killing it. America was made for a moral people and you cannot have morality without a moral law-Giver. There is no such thing as “your truth” where God is concerned. There is only God’s truth. The good and the right and the just do not come from within the unbelieving soul or mind of man. They don’t even come from within the Christian or Jew. Those things come from God alone. We’re not equipped with transcendent ethics on our own.

This culture war may get a good bit bloodier. The Left have a team steeped in hellish ideas and lifestyles, not to mention violence. And no, there’s no “both sides” on the violence issue. Malicious violence is a Leftist thing.

Make no mistake. This is a cultural war none of us have experienced before. Their side is dark and morbid. We have Light and a future. In this war, which is getting bloodier, there can only be one long-term, permanent victor.

HINT: We win.

