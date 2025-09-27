After a string of leftwing buffooneries, Rubio throws Colombia's President Petro out of the U.S.

One of President Trump's most valuable cabinet members, Marco Rubio, who wears both the Secretary of State cap, and the National Security Advisor cap, gets called on to perform a lot of duties.

One of them is the equivalent of barroom bouncer.

At the United Nations, he threw out the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro from the U.S. premises.

🚨BREAKING: Department of State announces it will revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa, citing his “reckless and incendiary actions.”



While visiting NYC, Petro was filmed joining thousands of protesters outside the UN headquarters, urging U.S. soldiers to disobey… pic.twitter.com/5W31Hf2MFM — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 27, 2025

That was after a string of leftwing buffooneries and outrages.

Two days ago, it was buffooneries:

Petro got drunk, started praising Stalin and everyone left the room. https://t.co/te9jBKQozk — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) September 26, 2025

It should be noted that this was the assessment of Colombians who also believed he had not just been drinking but snorting cocaine.

It ought to be compared and contrasted with the speech delivered the same day, from President Trump. Leftists, of course, didn't like the impromptu statements done without a teleprompter based on U.N. incompetence or worse, with Trump hitting Europe heavily for its open borders policies and the United Nations itself for its failure to bring peace to war-torn nations, but everyone paid attention.

Petro, in contrast, emptied the room when he started blatehering on in a drunken stupor about the wonders of Stalin, which not even the Russians are stupid enough or drunk enough, to do.

Petro kept the idiocies going the next day, when Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a speech before the General Assembly. Many nations' delegations walked out, disgustingly so, but none quite so disgustingly as Petro, who had to make a '60s Black Panther-style spectacle on the way out, Palestinian headrag in tow, embarrassing many Colombians.

🤬😡Gracias a Gustavo Petro y Francia Márquez por dejar en RIDÍCULO a Colombia frente al mundo.



Alzando el puño mientras Netanyahu habla, esto es patético, Colombia está representada por personas IMPRESENTABLES. pic.twitter.com/OUnVYMUJZ4 — Germán Rodríguez (@GermnAndrs92683) September 26, 2025

Having gotten into the spirit of his youth some 50 years ago, where he had been an M-19 guerrilla himself, he couldn't help himself, and got progressively worse as the day went on.

Outside the United Nations, he picked up a bullhorn.

BREAKING: Colombian President is outside of the UN telling US soldiers to defy President Trump.



This is absolutely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/BheK6hSgvo — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 27, 2025

And he began bellowing to U.S. soldiers to disobey their orders and start a mutiny.

What kind of person does that as a guest in another country?

Rubio, like the good bouncer he is, sprang into action and threw the inebriated payaso out of the country.

This is reminiscent of Fidel Castro getting caught with a hotel room full of chicken feathers in Harlem during one his first visits to the United Nations, a visit which J.Edgar Hoover's FBI had been watching closely, and shortly afterward uncovered a plot to bomb the New York subways under Bloomingdale's on the busiest shopping day of the year. Remember when the U.S. didn't tolerate this kind of trash from leftists? I am actually too young to remember but I sure do like reading about it.

What was Petro actually trying to do, calling on a mutiny, and what made him think it was fine to do it in the U.S.? He had to have been out of his mind, or rather, in diminished capacity, except that he's so stupid maybe it was just stupidity. It's not the first time he's been smacked down like a bad penny by the U.S., so it's obvious he doesn't learn.

Perhaps the history of leftwing dictators and acolytes using the U.S. as a punching bag made Petro think he, too, could get away with this behavior. Remember how Hugo Chavez in his U.N. General Assembly speech declared "Meester Boosh, you are a donkey," shortly before handing out cheap heating oil to adoring lefty NGOs to rouse the welfare vote in the U.S.? Obviously, there was meddling there and it, along with the boorish rhetoric, went unanswered.

Or there was this, from none other than Che Guevara:

El discurso de Petro en las Naciones Unidas pasará a la historia, como en su momento lo hizo el del Che Guevara, cuando justificó la barbarie con una de las frases más cínicas jamás pronunciadas:



”¿Fusilamientos? Sí. Hemos fusilado, fusilamos y seguiremos fusilando.”



Ernesto… pic.twitter.com/fpcWipOkBZ — María Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) September 26, 2025

Rather than being a respected president of the great nation of Colombia. Petro still slavers to be in company like this.

Other Latin American commentary is here:

La deportación de un presidente de estado más rápida de la historia 🤣 — Estrella Infante (@estrellainfant) September 27, 2025

Logical move, but remember his type thrives on victimization, and nothing achieves that faster than being ‘mistreated’ by Washington. Petro has hit all sorts of institutional and political roadblocks in his attempt to dismantle Colombia’s existing system. Confronting the U.S. is… — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) September 27, 2025

Burelli knows what's what in Latin America, but while I have no doubt he will try to rally his redshirts, I have my doubts he will succeed. Petro is detested in his country, so I doubt he will be able to reap much hay for his boorish, juvenile, behavior. Multiply anything by zero and you still get zero.

"He thought he was in Colombia." https://t.co/jrFjRJbaRN — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) September 27, 2025

Colombians were just plain embarrassed:

Petro, usted es un irresponsable sin límites y sin respeto. La libertad no es capricho, siempre exige responsabilidad.



Con sus actos y discursos pone en riesgo a millones de colombianos que dependen de una relación seria y estable con EE.UU.#ColombiaEsMasQuePetro pic.twitter.com/5qNhLtwLUd — María Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) September 27, 2025

In any case, Rubio did the right thing -- he threw the buffoon out. Let that stand as a message to other leftwing buffoons that this isn't their fathers' U.S. This is the muscular policy of the Trump administration, loyal solely to the U.S. people. They won't let garbage like this happen on their watch.

Image: X video screen shot from W Radio Colombia