The Biden FBI was worse than we knew

Americans paying attention have long known Biden’s Handlers weaponized the DOJ/FBI against Normal Americans. They’ve also known Joe Biden was their doddering, stumbling, little girl and woman groping, barely conscious mouthpiece. President Autopen was the man that very nearly wasn’t there.

The FBI surveilled and harassed parents who expressed their concerns about the political and sexual indoctrination of their children to local school boards. Likewise, were Catholics branded “radical traditional Catholics” surveilled. Then FBI Director Christopher Wray serially lied about that, claiming those tactics were confined to a single FBI field office and he immediately ended the practice, so shocked was he by such a political deviation. We now know multiple field offices were involved and among the practices that so alarmed easily alarmed FBI agents was Catholics enjoying the Latin Mass.

The FBI’s social media/Internet censorship efforts were vast, and Douglass Mackey was convicted over a joking Hillary Clinton meme. Normal Americans were certain that was only the tip of an oppressive iceberg that would have made Stalin proud. They had no idea:

Graphic: X Post

The FBI’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was far broader than previously known — encompassing 92 Republican organizations and individuals, newly released records show. The “Arctic Frost” investigation into Trump targeted Republican groups, including the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, the Republican National Committee, and the Republican Attorneys General Association, according to records released by Senators Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) Tuesday morning. Numerous pro-Trump political operatives were also placed under the scope of the Arctic Frost investigation, the records show.

The investigations which included subpoenas, warrants and all manner of overt and covert techniques, were part and parcel of Rogue prosecutor Jack Smith’s lawfare efforts against Donald Trump. It was an unprecedented effort to criminalize legitimate political expression and to ensure eternal, one-party, Democrat rule.

Since taking over the FBI, Director Kash Patel has been removing agents who were involved in these and other unethical and illegal efforts against fellow Americans:

Grassley praised Patel’s transparency and the FBI’s agreements with ten whistleblowers to settle complaints of retaliation during the tenure of former FBI Director Christopher Wray. [skip] Senate Democrats took a more confrontational tone with Patel throughout the hearing, attacking him for firing senior staff and launching investigations into political opponents. Patel dismissed those concerns and reiterated his assertion that he is returning the FBI to its law enforcement mission instead of focusing on political weaponization. “The only actions we take, generally speaking, for personnel at the FBI, are ones based on merit and qualification and your ability to uphold your constitutional duty. You fall short? You don’t work there anymore!” Patel told Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.).

Grassley also noted:

Graphic: X Post

Arctic Frost was the FBI case opened and approved by anti-Trump FBI agent [Timothy] Thibault. Arctic Frost then became Jack Smith’s elector case against citizen Trump, and now President Trump. These new records show that Arctic Frost was much broader than just an electoral matter. The case was expanded to Republican organizations. Some examples of the group[s] that [Christopher] Wray’s FBI sought to place under political investigation included the Republican National Committee, Republican Attorney General’s Association [sic], and various Trump political groups. In total, 92 Republican targets, including Republican groups and Republican-linked individuals, were placed under investigative scope of Arctic Frost. On that political list was one of Charlie Kirk’s groups, Turning Point USA. In other words, Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus…My investigative work has also exposed the political way in which Peter Navarro was investigated and prosecuted. When FBI agent Thibault found out that Biden’s DOJ would prosecute Navarro, he said — “Wow, great.” That’s a quote.

This is just the beginning. There are surely more than 92 targets and with luck, most, if not all, of those will shortly be revealed and additional corrupt agents and bureaucrats will be removed for violating the rights of Americans and corrupting the political process. Without men like Kash Patel and Dan Bongino in charge of the FBI, and honest FBI agents/whistleblowers whose careers were damaged, we wouldn’t know the little we’ve discovered.

This is no time to relax. Restoring the constitutional, representative republic the Founders gave us is going to take far more than four years. The assassination of Charlie Kirk may have “flipped a switch” that will put us more firmly on that path, but only if we play the long game and punish those who even now work against America and Americans.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.