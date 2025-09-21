How do we explain it when celebrities act so evil?

A number of show business, news media, and political personages have proclaimed vile comments, cheering the murder of Christian conservative Charlie Kirk.

So, too, have entertainment-industry has-beens who grab for modern relevance. None will be named by this writer, who doesn’t wish to aid miserable lost souls’ quests.

I believe there are at least two reasons some celebrities acquit themselves so despicably.

First, unfortunately, a hatred market exists. Just as there are garbage-hearted people with wallets, there breathe conscienceless graspers with big eyes. Whether someone is selling a candidacy, a movie ticket, a TV program, a recording, or any other commodity, market cultivation is surely a consideration.

No matter the sorrowfulness of Charlie’s assassination, status hunters prioritize profit in grubby calculations. Potential sales-chart downturns from foul public brayings would be negligible. A star’s audience yesterday likely knew his leanings and will remain beside him today. Indeed, ardor might be heightened.

Persons previously outside a celebrity’s base — well, they were already not in the equation. Save for this: Non-fans who vocalize criticism play as much of a role in maintaining celebrity as do rah-rah fanatics. Controversy means headlines. Headlines mean sales.

“Why do you think Frank Sinatra punches some driver in the mouth?” Alice Cooper manager Shep Gordon asked writer Bob Greene, in the seventies. “To get into the straight press — which is hell of a lot harder than getting into the entertainment press.”

From Greta Garbo donning slacks in the 1940 to the Sex Pistols cursing on 1976 U.K. television to current pop and rap annoyances hurtling toward cameras to bellow gory sensationalism about the late Christian debater, celebrity has often been a schemed contrivance, not an organic product.

Also, audiences want to believe they and a celebrity are as one — that the person on screen, stage, or stump shares their opinions. Surely, that is especially the case for callow enthusiasts. Their generational contrarianism is a knee-jerk animal. Many, I suppose, are eager to shout or do absolutely anything to antagonize the world at large. To feel significant.

They will spend monies on whoever claws most attention-gettingly at existing mores.

Important to remember is that entertainment names may say one thing in public — to curry fan approbation — but seize opposite voting levers in the booth.

There is a second possible explanation for celebrities’ stated terribleness: They may truly be terrible.

Iowan DC Larson is the author of That a Man Can Again Stand Up and Ideas Afoot. He counts among freelance credits Daily Caller, The Iowa Standard, and American Thinker. His political blog is American Scene Magazine.

Image via Raw Pixel.