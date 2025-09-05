She only (allegedly) threatened to disembowel the president…

Just when you think the abuse committed by leftists in the justice system couldn’t get any worse, Washington, D.C. proves you wrong:

What was happening in the criminal case of Nathalie Rose Jones, who was facing charges in Washington, D.C., federal court this summer, wasn’t typical. A grand jury of D.C. citizens on Tuesday had denied the Justice Department’s request to indict Jones, who was accused of a federal crime for allegedly posting an Instagram threat against President Trump.

Now we’re not talking about your average epithets against the president. Jones went beyond just calling the president a Nazi or terrorist. She traveled all the way to D.C. after allegedly making this threat on Instagram on August 6:

Prosecutors said Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Indiana, posted an Aug. 6 message on Facebook that she was ‘willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea.’ When Secret Service agents questioned her on Aug. 15, Jones said she hoped to peacefully remove Trump from office but ‘will kill him out at the compound if I have to,’ according to prosecutors. Jones was arrested a day later in Washington, where she joined a protest near the White House.

As the same article also noted:

It is extraordinarily rare for a grand jury to balk at returning an indictment, but it has happened at least seven times in five cases since Trump last month ordered a surge in patrols by federal agents and troops in the District of Columbia.

Clearly, a grand jury made up of D.C. residents is making the decision against indictment because they are trying to punish the president; things become clearer when you realize career prosecutors will justify such an anarchical position. Brendan Ballou, a former DOJ lawyer, says as much:

‘Not only have I never heard of this happening, I’ve never heard of a prosecutor who’s heard of this happening,’ said former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou, who served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for in D.C. until January 2025. ‘This is not the fault of career prosecutors, but rather the office’s failure—again and again—to secure indictments suggests that the [Trump] administration has absolutely destroyed its credibility with jurors,’ Ballou told CBS News.

Apparently to Ballou, the American public deserves a two-tiered justice system because Trump decided to use the National Guard to restore law and order in D.C.

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirms that this was revenge on the president:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump appointed to be the top federal prosecutor for Washington, said a grand jury’s refusal to indict somebody for threatening to kill the president ‘is the essence of a politicized jury.’ ‘The system here is broken on many levels,’ Pirro said in a statement. ‘Instead of the outrage that should be engendered by a specific threat to kill the president, the grand jury in DC refuses to even let the judicial process begin. Justice should not depend on politics.’

So we have statements that the grand jury is taking revenge against the president for his decision to help the district with its crime problem. Other sources say the reason for the grand jury ruling isn’t clear. Still others say that the case presented was a weak one.

But perhaps the most disturbing fact can’t be ignored: Jones has a mental illness. She is schizophrenic. And her friends and family say that she has never been violent. And she manages fine, as long as she’s on her medications.

Was she on her medications when she threatened to disembowel the president?

