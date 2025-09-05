Handmaids march on DC—again—but this time, they’re protesting Trump’s use of the National Guard to tamp out violent crime

What is it about the female leftist that makes them so utterly incapable of reason and accountability?

The handmaids are back—again—just as stupid as ever, but this time (I think?), they’re protesting President Trump’s use of the National Guard to tamp out violent crime in D.C. neighborhoods:

Liberal women dress up as Handmaidens carrying ‘Shame’ signs to protest against the Trump Administration.



pic.twitter.com/uXmHN2GPw0 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 3, 2025

I’m reminded of Jack Nicholson’s line in As Good As It Gets, when he’s asked by a ditzy young blonde woman how he writes women so well; he responds with, “I think of a man, and I take away reason and accountability.”

The scriptwriters no doubt had leftist women in mind when they came up with Nicholson’s famous retort.

A Huffington Post reporter posted this photo, “shared” with her by a “DC resident” to show the American public how Trump was militarizing the federal capital:

A DC resident shared this photo she took at Union Station yesterday. Looks like a scene from the Handmaid's Tale, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now. #UnderHisEye pic.twitter.com/lXJaAFmohU — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 3, 2025

That “DC resident” actually appears to be her: She’s claiming it’s not, saying “other women wear glasses”—but do other women look exactly like her? I don’t think so.

That's literally you. You staged a stupid photo for your own shitty article? pic.twitter.com/yOIMHVNuc7 — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) September 4, 2025

While we typically see the handmaids out en masse when they’re protesting any limits on abortion, as I noted above, I’m pretty sure they’re now out to protest against what they’re calling the “militarization” of D.C.

Again, their ignorance is showing. First of all, the handmaids never even got it right when marching for the “right” to kill a preborn child, proving to me they didn’t actually read The Handmaid’s Tale book, but instead watched the leftist Hollywood version. I did read Margaret Atwood’s novel, long before it was popular—didn’t see the television series—and all the handmaids wanted to do was get pregnant and birth a child, because it meant a boost in status and societal benefits.

But secondly, and I can’t speak to the show, the handmaids of Gilead (the name of fictional republic after the U.S. is gone) are under strict military/police rule—which is entirely different than a few National Guardsmen restoring a completely normal level of law and order to a city buckling under violent crime.

However, I guess if these handmaids are clinging to the women-are-subjugated-property and tyrannical-military-dictatorship storyline, why not use the abundance of real-world examples?

Why not speak out against the atrocities committed in Burkina Faso? This is from May:

The Burkina Faso army led and participated in the massacre of more than 130, possibly many more, ethnic Fulani civilians by pro-government militias in the western Boucle du Mouhoun region in March 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Mass killings of civilians by government security forces, militias, and Islamist armed groups amount to war crimes and other possible atrocity crimes.

Burkina Faso’s current president, who led a successful coup in 2022, is deeply anti-West, with its values like inalienable rights and limited government.

Why don’t they have anything to say about what’s going on in Myanmar? From a report last year:

Myanmar’s military regime has stepped up killings and arrests in an apparent bid to silence opponents with tens of thousands of people arrested since the coup more than three years ago, a United Nations report has found. [snip] On Tuesday, a report issued by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, said 5,350 civilians had been killed by the military since the coup. The report was based partly on remote interviews with hundreds of victims and witnesses because investigators were denied access to the country. Of those deaths, 2,414 people died in the latest reporting period from April 2023 to June 2024, an increase of 50 percent compared with the previous reporting period. Hundreds were killed in air and artillery attacks. ‘Myanmar is plumbing the depths of the human rights abyss,’ said James Rodehaver, head of the UN rights office’s Myanmar team. [snip] The UN report also revealed that nearly 27,400 people have been arrested since the coup and are thought to be in military training centres. Among those seized by authorities are children who were taken when their parents could not be located ‘as a form of punishment for political opposition’, the report said.

Why not stand against the flood of third world Islamists into the West?

The Taliban now says that women should cover one eye and see with only one eye, claiming it is based on Sharia law.



Previously, the Taliban had ordered that women must cover their entire bodies except for their eyes. They continue to enforce such rules under the label of Islamic… pic.twitter.com/gzdQhDwyvk — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) April 17, 2025

The irony is, their immigration policies will actually produce a Handmaid’s Tale reality for them.

As the expression goes, “wisdom has been chasing you, but you were always faster.” Now, instead of wisdom, insert “reason” and “logic”, and we’ve got the average leftist woman!

Image from Grok.