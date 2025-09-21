The lunatic left-wing fringe likes to chatter about “separation of church and state,” even though that five-word phrase appears nowhere in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, or the Northwest Ordinance — the four documents that historians call “the four cornerstones of our Republic.”

As Jimmy Kimmel and a host of other vicious left-wing trolls have found out lately, regarding the application of cancel culture, turnabout is fair play. Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. What goes around comes around.

How do the lunatics of the left-wing fringe like the sound of “separation of mosque and state”?

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) in June introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives banning sharia law, or any application of it, on every square inch of United States soil. Just like Trump declaring that Antifa is a terrorist organization, this writer says, “It’s about time.”

The historic Christian cities of Paris, London, Stuttgart, and Berlin now must listen respectfully as the Muslim call to prayer is blasted at 90 decibels in their downtown areas five times a day.

Stockholm, once a virtually crime-free city, is now the sexual assault capital of Europe. It has the second-highest per capita rate of sexual assault in the world. And the typical victims are blonde Swedish girls, whereas the typical offenders are Muslim immigrants.

In Stuttgart, on a recent New Year’s Eve, there were over 1,000 sexual assaults in a single night. This campaign was organized on Arabic-language social media.

In a typical case, a drunk German girl, wearing an ordinary Western “party girl” outfit and makeup on her way home from a party, stepped off a mass transit train to find three or four Muslim migrants waiting for her on the platform. They dragged her into the stairwell, where there were no security cameras, and gang-raped her.

This is what the tsunami of Muslim migrants has in store for North America. It has already flooded Europe.

The British government covers it up when Muslim migrants groom little British girls for sex-trafficking. And if any British dad speaks out against it on social media, he’s the one who gets arrested for “hate speech.”

None of that is ever going to happen here. The Muslim tsunami of colonization and conquest has already flooded parts of Michigan (electing Rashida Tlaib) and the Twin Cities (electing Ilhan Omar). But Muslim conquest of the entire nation isn’t happening here. Not on our watch.

Thank you, Randy Fine. Thank you.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Daily Caller, Newsmax and American Thinker. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image: Robert Couse-Baker via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.