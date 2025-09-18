Few in the U.S. media have covered Senator Grassley’s release, on Tuesday, of FBI files from 2023 and earlier, relating to Joe and Hunter’s “alleged” bribery relationship with Ukraine (that I, incidentally, attributed to Biden’s Ukraine War in 2024).

The NY Post announced the Grassley document release, yesterday:

Newly declassified FBI files released Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Grassley reveal more bribery allegations involving former President Joe Biden and ex-first son Hunter Biden that may have never been fully investigated. The files memorialize two interviews, in 2017 and 2019, with FBI sources who shared details about the Biden family being linked to a possible foreign bribery ‘scheme’ with Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, according to copies reviewed by The Post. The informants alleged that Zlochevsky sought to offer then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko $100 million in ‘shares and guaranteed profits from gas sales’ to stop an ‘Interpol investigation’ into Burisma — in which Joe and Hunter Biden had ‘money invested’ via a Latvian ‘shell company.’

It would naturally suit the Democrats and RINOs were this grave geopolitical scandal to remain mordant, as it would suit those who currently advocate for continued war between Ukraine and Russian, including NATO, most of Europe’s leadership, and the EU. But the truth is out on the Bidens now that the U.S. leadership is in correction mode:

The sources also alleged that Joe Biden met directly with Poroshenko ‘to protect the interests” of his son and, by extension, Zlochevsky, who was paying Hunter around $1 million per year between May 2014 and April 2019 to serve on Burisma’s board.

It is unlikely that this second-time-around investigation will mirror the first in failing to launch. This morning, both the UK Express and the U.K.’s Daily Mail have followed up on Grassley’s critical probe as to what the FBI knew at the time of the Biden family’s unadjudicated treason.

And then we have the unfortunate CIA connection, which would have happened under Barack Obama:

The future 46th president’s effort to protect Burisma’s owner was also allegedly supported by members of the US intelligence community.

And Obama was unaware? Pull the other leg.

Image from Grok.