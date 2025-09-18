Kirk: As a gladiator for truth, his death triggers a leftist hatred

So concerned was Charlie Kirk about the direction America was heading in 2012 that, at 18, he opted to forgo college to launch an organization called “Turning Point USA.” He sought to focus on helping high school and college students galvanize around a core set of traditional values to keep America’s foundation strong.

The core ideas Kirk embraced were threefold: America is the greatest country in the history of the world, the Constitution is the greatest political document ever written, and free enterprise is the most secure way to lift people out of poverty and create prosperity for all—core values his critics obviously disdained.

Kirk used logic and human dignity to engage students in debates, encouraging independent thought. He accurately recognized that many on the left simply accepted the ideas to which they were being exposed, rejecting the core values necessary for America to remain the greatest country in the world.

Once asked for what it is he would most want to be remembered, Kirk wished to be remembered for the courage of his faith. As a Christian, most important to him in achieving this was “to correct error with truth,” which he brilliantly did.

Kirk was a gladiator for truth, patience, and understanding. Hate speech was not in his vocabulary, but liberals hated what he had to say. At Utah Valley University on September 10th, he had once again courageously entered the public arena so armed, only to be cut down by a cowardly assailant armed with a rifle.

For those of us who recognize Kirk’s contribution to society, it was outrageous to read this article published in the Daily Beast:

Why MAGA’s Canonization of Charlie Kirk Is Truly Monstrous If Kirk was a victim of pernicious culture of violence in America, it also must be acknowledged he was an author of that culture.

The Kirk engaging students in these debates used only reason and tolerance, and therefore, it is totally incorrect to suggest he was “an author” of a violent culture that came back to haunt him.

It has been mind-boggling to read the comments of many left-leaning individuals who have allowed their ideology to blind them to any sense of decency concerning the tragic loss of a human life. While I thought I had seen the worst of it, I was wrong:

This person goes by Estoy Dokusei — at least on Instagram. She wants Charlie Kirk’s grieving widow and children to be murdered next.



“Don't let it stop with him. Get rid of the whole family, his wife and kids, too."



Let’s make her famous. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wsTkKu1cnQ — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) September 13, 2025

While many perpetrators of crimes, like the one who took Kirk’s life, were able to keep their violent side somewhat hidden, this woman makes no effort to do so. She clearly represents a serious threat to society and should be dealt with accordingly. Meanwhile, the FBI has just announced that 20 people are now under investigation for reportedly having advanced knowledge of the killer’s intention to murder Kirk—not one of whom felt a need to forewarn authorities.

It has been said, “Every adversity, every failure, and every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.” While it is difficult to grasp any benefit from Kirk’s murder, it was interesting to note churches across America were packed the Sunday after his death. Additionally, the call to action by his widow to continue his fight for America’s traditional values has been phenomenal.

I was deeply impacted by Kirk’s death. As a young man, I had lived through the tragic decade of the 1960s that witnessed the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968 and, just two months later, that of Robert F. Kennedy. While my opinions on these men varied, I found all three deaths saddening. But, it was the news of Kirk’s murder that seems to have hit me hardest. In the days since then, I have tried to understand why, and three reasons stand out:

Firstly, I grieve for Kirk’s two young children and widow. His daughter will celebrate her fourth birthday next summer, her first without a father; Kirk’s fifteen-month-old son will suffer the same fate this coming May.

Secondly, it is impossible to ignore the sad fact that Kirk only had thirteen years to have such a profound impact upon our youth. It is a role we would have been most blessed to have him continue playing for many more decades.

Thirdly, like millions of other Americans he impacted can similarly claim, “I am Charlie Kirk.” So many of us value much of what he did.

In the opening introductory lines of the original Star Trek series, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) proclaims, “Space: the final frontier.” Fast approaching the benchmark of becoming an octogenarian, I know a “final frontier” of a different sort awaits me in the not too distant future. Upon arrival, if I am able to seek Charlie Kirk out, I will thank him for his unselfish sacrifice in trying to make America the best it can be during his all-too-short material life. May God bless and keep him.

Image from Grok.