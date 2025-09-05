Now Pfizer says Donald Trump should get a Nobel Peace Prize

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, says Donald Trump should receive a Nobel Peace Prize for Operation Warp Speed (OWS), which accelerated the process of researching the COVID-19 vaccines and getting them out to the public during the epidemic. This was right after Trump on Truth Social said,

It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! ... I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???

I’m not sure I understand Trump’s use of CAPITALS, but it’s kind of endearing when he does it. “I want it NOW” brings back fond memories of Veruca Salt in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

More importantly, is this the Deep State in action, or is it Pfizer protecting its hide? Trump says the new world order for vaccines will be evidence-based medicine that can be scrutinized by experts and the public alike, and Pfizer gaslights with talk of a NPP for Trump for something Trump himself is now questioning. Maybe it’s a devious way to pin the now unpopular and possibly reckless OWS on Trump. In any case, it’s not at all clear that OWS satisfies the criteria for a NPP, so no worries that the Nobel Prize Committee will feel pressured to give it to Trump.

In any case, I think Trump does better among voters by being deprived of a well deserved NPP. Not that a NPP is worth much anyway. Recall Horizon Auto Center in Rockwall, Texas, famously offering a Nobel Peace Prize with every oil change — a brilliant way to mock Barack Obama for being awarded a NPP soon after his taking office for...well, nothing.

Let’s not forget, too, that Pfizer, possibly at the behest of the Biden administration and the public health agencies, announced successful vaccine results (leading to mass distribution of the vaccine) just days after the 2020 election. If the announcement was intentionally delayed, it may have contributed to Trump losing the election. Bourla denied any political motivation in the timing. Was Pfizer willing to delay the publication of the results and hence allegedly life-saving vaccine distribution just to Get Trump, or was it out of fear of retaliation from the Biden administration and its public health agencies out to Get Trump?

Maybe Pfizer knew the vaccine wasn’t very effective anyway, so, given unacceptably high side-effects, it was doing the American public a favor by delaying its own treatment. Now, that’s worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize.

W.A. Eliot is a pseudonym.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.