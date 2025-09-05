Americans want hairy presidents for these hairy times

We have had 45* people serve as President of the United States. According to AI, only eight were bald or near bald. The rest had hair, lots of it. It seems “the hairier the better” is an unspoken preference for presidential voters. The two presidents with the fullest natural heads of hair, John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, were also popular Presidents.

Like most Americans, I try to forget our 46th President. Joe Biden’s well-known investment in hair restoration, however, adds credence to my hypothesis. There’s an old saying that seems perfect, when slightly reworked, for Joe Biden: “Sometimes you have toupee for ambition.”

Image created using AI.

In these waning months of 2025, we can already see a host of POTUS wannabes lining themselves up for a presidential run in 2028. On the Democrat side, the following names are being mentioned.

Governor Wes Moore

Governor Gavin Newsom

Congresswoman Andrea Ocasio-Cortez

Governor Pritzker

Governor Ron Shapiro

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Most of these Democrats have full heads of hair, except for Governors Moore and Shapiro. Shapiro is balding in the back, and Moore shaves his head to make us forget he once had hair.

Considering how the occupants of the White House age prematurely, it amazes me that anyone wants such a high-pressure and thankless job. That said, there are plenty of Republicans who are also queuing up for their chance to lead the free world.

JD Vance, our current Vice President, sports a full head of hair and a beard. He has the inside track to be the Republican nominee in 2028. Other contenders include

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

President Trump, of course, is practically defined by his exuberant golden mane.

The only completely bald President to be elected twice was Dwight Eisenhower. His role in winning World War II in Europe made him an exception to the full hair voting preference. It should be noted that his Democrat opponent in 1952 and 1956 was the mostly bald Adlai Stevenson.

I live in Maryland, where Democrats here and around the country hope that Governor Wes Moore will be the Democrat nominee in 2028. Apparently, actor George Clooney, a very influential Democrat kingmaker and un-kingmaker, recently hosted Governor Moore on his yacht off the coast of Italy. Clooney, who has lots of hair, may have used the time to remind hairless Moore to follow the example of President Biden, who resorted to hair plugs to strengthen his presidential credentials. Not everyone can have the luck of a close-shaven Barack Obama.

Hairy times like 2025 call for leaders who can go hair-to-hair and head-to-head with our deadly adversaries. As I come to grips with this self-evident bias among American voters, I wonder if the Republicans should switch away from the seemingly hairless elephant as their mascot to the Woolly Mammoth.

*Grover Cleveland was our 22nd and 24th President. Donald Trump was our 45th and is our 47th President.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.