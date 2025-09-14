Not the flags of our fathers

The flags of 11 sovereign indigenous tribal nations were permanently raised recently at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, during a ceremony at the new Tribal Flag Plaza.

Gov. Tim Walz said of the ceremony, "Minnesota is moving in a direction that everyone is welcome.”

I’m not sure about that, but, based on recent tragedies in Minneapolis, it appears murderous nut-jobs are welcome.

I have respect and admiration for Native Americans and their history, but I am more than a little leery about continuing to emphasize our differences instead of the things that make us American. And the 11 different “sovereign” tribal nations didn’t always play well together amongst themselves.

Walz’s claim that “everyone is welcome” in Minnesota is simply untrue. It is most assuredly not true of President Trump, whom Walz wishes would “make news,” meaning die, soon.

And probably not his supporters, either, meaning roughly 40% of his fellow citizens are persona non grata, as well. Tampon Tim did make the state a sanctuary for illegal aliens, though. And those seeking abortions or transgender surgeries.

You know the LGBTQ flag is welcome at the Capitol, as is the trans flag by itself. And in some of the state’s schoolrooms, too. But you know the governor wouldn’t raise the “MAGA” flag at the Capitol, if there was one, even though there are far more people in that group than the others referenced thus far. (Based on his past history, I wouldn’t be surprised if Walz someday allowed the flag of China — or even that of the Chinese Communist Party — to fly at the Capitol.)

Meanwhile, a full-sized Palestinian flag has been hanging in the hallway of a Brooklyn high school for months, despite complaints from Jewish teachers at the school. The banner has been prominently displayed at Leaders High School in Gravesend, though no one claims to know who hung it. But, hey, it’s been there for months and only the Jewish teachers seem to mind, for some reason, so it’s all good, right?

The flags of tribal nations are okay, BLM flags too, as are LGBTQ flags — or any of their derivatives — on government property in parts of the formerly United States. Even the Palestinian flag is apparently welcome in some government buildings today.

But, in Minnesota, the state flag itself, which actually depicted a Native American as well as a farmer and other denizens, had to be redone so as not to offend native Americans. The new flag is symbolic of nothing, though it does bear a vague resemblance to the Somali flag, which is fitting—and perhaps no accident — as Somali refugees now make up a measurable percentage of the North Star State’s population, and continue pouring into the state inexorably. Perhaps Democrats in charge at the Capitol should fly a white flag, too, symbolizing their abject surrender of the state to Somalis and other migrants, many of them Muslim.

Let us hope we don’t go the way of England, where the home country’s national banner can be removed due to the “narrative challenges” it purportedly presents. (Meaning it could somehow offend Muslims.)

When our “leaders” emphasize everyone’s differences, when they emphasize skin color, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and “intersectionality,” it should not be surprising when society begins to break apart.

There is not enough room on any flagpole or plaza for each one of us to fly flags representing everything that makes us who we are.

It would be best if just one flag represented us all as Americans. That is what the red, white, and blue stripes and 50 stars on Old Glory were meant to do. It actually would be “progress” if we went back to that belief.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License