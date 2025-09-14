Charlie Kirk's assassination ends the debate

Charlie Kirk built his public life around a conviction that ideas should be contested openly and fairly. He believed that rigorous debate was not only worth having, but essential to America’s survival as a free nation.

From the age of 18 to his death at 31, he carried that conviction into lecture halls, gymnasiums, and auditoriums across the country. On Sept. 10, while debating hot-button topics at Utah Valley University, Kirk was struck down by an assassin’s bullet.

The murderer, motivated by leftist politics, ended the life of a whiz-kid-turned-titan whose confidence in open dialogue made him a pop-cultural icon.

The tragedy marks more than the silencing of an activist with a global rock star’s fan base. It signals the death of an American tradition stretching from the founding fathers to live-streamers: the public debate as a civic ritual.

Kirk’s assassination brings that pastime to its apocalyptic conclusion. Non-leftists — whether Christian super-conservatives (such as Charlie), walked-away Democrats (who may have won 2024 for Trump), Rockefeller Republican populists (like me), or anyone else — must accept that open debate with the left has become not merely unproductive, but dangerous.

Kirk, of course, was no ordinary political figure. He co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, channeling youthful energy into a national organization dedicated to conservative activism on college campuses. In an environment where leftist orthodoxy dominated, his new group stood as an unapologetic counterweight. Before Barack Obama’s presidency had ended, Kirk was a familiar face on campuses nationwide, braving hostile audiences to make the conservative case directly to young people.

These debates were not just spectacles; they were tests of endurance. Kirk developed a reputation for dismantling progressive claims with precision, drawing crowds of thousands. He gained social media attention by the millions. Charlie became not only an activist but also a symbol of resilience in the age of Donald Trump, embodying the spirit of standing firm against cultural and academic elites.

Kirk’s influence expanded rapidly as he won one debate after another against well-prepared left-wing opponents. This solidified his standing within the GOP, inspiring many young Americans to consider conservatism for themselves.

Underlying all of this was a simple creed. It holds that debate is the safeguard of liberty. Kirk made clear his perspective: “When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence. That’s when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil, and they lose their humanity.”

It was more than rhetoric; it was a philosophical anchor rooted in the Anglo-American tradition of free expression. Kirk carried that principle into every confrontation, convinced that America’s system of ordered liberty required honest, even if heated, public argument.

By the early 2020s, Kirk’s persona had fused with the very concept of debate itself. He was a modern-day gladiator of ideas, one who refused to cower in the face of cancel culture or leftist outrage. His tragic assassination, therefore, was not only an attack on a man but on the noble practice he championed.

However, to pretend that Kirk’s death occurred in isolation would be a mistake. It came against the backdrop of a nation where polarization has risen to historic heights. The partisan divide is now woven into the fabric of daily life, corroding friendships, marriages, and community bonds. Research shows that the Democratic Party has moved significantly leftward on nearly every major issue over the last decade, while Republican ideological consistency has also solidified. This leaves Americans less open to opposing views than ever before.

The roots of this reality are deep. A genetic study suggests that political ideology is not merely a product of upbringing but tied to biological variance, with as much as 56–58 percent of political leanings linked to hereditary factors. When political belief is that deeply ingrained, and the environment becomes highly polarized, persuasion through debate becomes nearly impossible.

Layered on top of this is a sobering fact. More specifically than major political issues, the Democrats have veered left on cultural and social matters since the 1990s. Meanwhile, Republicans have remained more consistent. This widening gap has turned debate into trench warfare rather than dialogue. No matter how skilled the debater, both sides are entrenched.

The deterioration of debates themselves is well documented. Polling shows Americans overwhelmingly believe political debates have grown less respectful, less fact-based, and less useful for informing the public. Research in psychology highlights why: participants enter debates already hardened in their views, and instead of moderating, they use argument as fuel to dig deeper into their positions. The outcome is not persuasion but confirmation bias on public display.

Even the vaunted presidential debates no longer move the electorate. From Kennedy versus Nixon in 1960, which drew 70 million viewers and shaped perceptions through optics more than substance, to modern times where only about 10 percent of voters say debates influence their choices, the decline is obvious. Post-2024, it became indisputable that debates had no measurable impact on undecided voters.

The context for Kirk’s murder includes another grim reality: tolerance for violence is rising. Numbers show young leftists are increasingly likely to justify political violence. Conservatives, meanwhile, emphasize law and order. This trend intersects with polls showing waning support among liberals for free speech protections. When combined with the rise of identity politics and woke ideology, which frames society in oppressor-versus-victim terms, the stage is set for hostility, not dialogue.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk, then, was not an anomaly. It was the tragic culmination of years of polarization, intolerance, and rising acceptance of violence as a political tool. For non-lefties of every shade, it is impossible to ignore the lesson. Kirk died doing what he believed in, but his death makes clear that the era of public debate with leftists is finished.

Kirk stood well to the right of me on several issues. Generally speaking, he was far more ideological. I sometimes disagreed with him vehemently. Yet, even from my relatively moderate perspective, it is impossible to deny what Charlie’s fate teaches: standing across from left-wing activists in the name of open discourse has become too dangerous. The culture that once sustained debate has disintegrated. Modern America does not reward dialogue; it punishes forthrightness.

This is not to celebrate the end of debate. It is, instead, a lament. Public debate was once a pillar of American life, a practice rooted in town halls, conventions, and community forums. It allowed citizens to test ideas and leaders to prove themselves before election day. That tradition is now shattered. The risks are too great, the rewards minimal.

Kirk warned that violence would follow the collapse of debate, yet he was slain while debating. His death forces non-lefties to face reality: engagement with the left in public forums is no longer viable. The task ahead is not to resurrect a culture that no longer exists but to build new strategies of persuasion and resilience outside the spectacle of dangerous stages.

America has entered darker chapters. The hope of persuasion through debate is gone, replaced by polarization so severe it breeds violence. It is a sad and repulsive state of affairs. Still, when reality is harsh, physical safety takes center stage. To deny the truth is to ignore the man who lost his life for what he believed in.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto hosts and produces News Sight, speaking the data-driven truth about economic and political issues that impact you. During the 2024 presidential election, he created the Five-Point Forecast, which correctly predicted Trump's national victory and the outcome in all swing states. The author of numerous nonfiction books, Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year.

