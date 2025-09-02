Mr. Mayor, the problem is mental illness

In his first post shooting press conference, the Mayor of Minneapolis reminded us that his city would always be friendly to trans people. Well, that’s sweet, but this is about the truth not being unfriendly to anyone.

Another “trans” shot some kids in a Christian school; first Nashville, and now Minneapolis. So why can’t we speak honestly about this? Let’s check this from The Washington Examiner:

In many cases, a significant slice of the electorate hears only half the story. Whenever someone from one of the left’s most privileged classes of ‘victims’ commits a crime, compliant media outlets quickly move on to something — anything — else. They bury inconvenient findings and encourage parents to overlook the warning signs. That’s a dangerous habit. First lady Melania Trump offered advice to prevent future horrors on X. ‘The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters. Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions,’ she wrote. Instead of affirming the choices of troubled young minds, we need to adopt a more sensible stance toward mental illness that recognizes the reality of biology.

Unfortunately, much of the media coverage avoided the reality that a man who thinks he is a woman, has a mental problem. This is not about civil rights but rather people who often require depression treatment and live in an unreal world.

So no one wants to be unfriendly to trans people. We just want to tell them the truth about their choices.

We also need to do a better job of getting the police involved. Like the young man in Uvalde, Texas, these people often send signals that they may commit atrocities, but no one gets involved and more kids are gunned down.

Above all, let’s be honest that these people need help, not pandering by the Mayor of Minneapolis or others.

