CBS continues its selective editing, cutting out key passage from Kristi Noem's Face the Nation interview

You'd think an $16 million payout for selective editing would get CBS's attention.

But it didn't.

According to The Hill:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused CBS News of selectively editing footage from her Sunday interview, cutting some of her remarks about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran national who was mistakenly deported and returned to the U.S. to face separate charges. Earlier this summer, Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit with President Trump over claims the news outlet favorably edited a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent in the 2024 election. In Noem’s Sunday interview, sections of her responses cut for the live broadcast include allegations against Abrego Garcia that have not been substantiated and which his lawyers deny. Those include allegations that the Maryland resident “was a known human smuggler, MS-13 gang member, an individual who was a wife beater, and someone who was so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors and even his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off,” which Noem said in the section of the interview that DHS claims was removed from the live broadcast.

That seems like a pretty important part of the interview to edit out. It represents the administration's actual position, the one it plans to use in court in arguing for Kilmar Abrego-Garcia's deportation hearing. To leave it out is to ... put out just Kilmar's lawyer's version of events, which already is getting ample newsplay. They had fifteen minutes for the interview and this was the part they picked to edit out?

What kind of interview is that?

Noem had the gumption to use social media to get word out about what her position was and what she really said. It was a good use of fightback, but it doesn't excuse CBS from going back to biased, selective editing to pursue an ideological aim,

This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.



Watch for the part of my interview that @CBS tried to… pic.twitter.com/28fsGZug48 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 31, 2025

They just don't learn, do they? At least Noem has the guts to fight back.

Image: X video screen shot