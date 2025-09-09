Iryna’s murder and bad judges

What a horrible story, the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here is the question that no one wants to answer. What was this vicious animal doing walking our streets? Well, we can thank another judge for that. And the other question: Why so much silence from the media?

The media silence is an outrage. What it tells us about our judges is far worse. This young woman was murdered because this man was a free man. Every judge who kept this murderer out of jail should explain what they did. I agree with Secretary Duffy, and Elon Musk:

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy called out Charlotte city officials, including Mayor Vi Lyles, for bearing responsibility. ‘This monster had a track record longer than a CVS receipt, including prison time for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny,’ Duffy said on X. ‘By failing to properly punish him, Charlotte failed Iryna Zarutska and North Carolinians.’ Elon Musk, a billionaire businessman who briefly worked in President Donald Trump’s administration, on Saturday shared multiple posts on his social media platform X about the Charlotte killing. Some called out national news outlets that have not covered the Charlotte killing while others blamed judges and district attorneys for allowing ‘criminals to roam free.’

Put these judges on TV and have them explain how they gave a “get out of jail card” to a man who should have been locked up. How many others are free as well? How many other young women are in danger?

Of course, our condolences to the young woman’s family, who must be wondering why our justice system is so messed up. They left bombs in Ukraine and found this over here.

