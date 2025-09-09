Terrorism against Jews in a terrorist’s own words

It was a most disturbing phone conversation. It took place on October 7, 2023 as Mahmoud Afana called his parents in Gaza to boast about having just murdered ten Israelis. He was a member of the Hamas terrorist group that had raided southern Israel that day and was unabashedly explaining his participation in the brutal attack that left 1,200 men, women, and children dead. The conversation went as follows:

Afana: “Mom, your son is a hero. Kill, kill, kill” (a line repeated a second time)

Father: “Where are you?”

Afana: “I am in Palestine, Allah, inside, I killed ten, Allah, with my bare hands. I’m speaking to you from a mobile phone of a Jewish woman” (he had just killed her and her husband).

Father: “Did you kill ten?”

Afana: “I killed ten (I swear) by God.”

Father: “Where are you?”

Afana: “I’m in Melfalsim [a kibbutz]…I was the first to enter by god’s grace. Please be proud of me, dad. I’m in, in, in the city. Open WhatsApp. Look at how many I killed.”

Father: “Return (to Gaza), return, enough.”

Afana: “How will I return? What return? Either victory of Shahada (martyrdom). Mom gave birth to me to this religion. What’s wrong with you, Allah? Where shall I return? Look at the WhatsApp. Look at how many dead.”

Father: “Inside?”

Afana: “Look at my WhatsApp. Look at how many dead. Look at my WhatsApp? Did you open my mobile? Look at the WhatsApp in my mobile. Look at my WhatsApp.”

Father: “Should I go into your Jawal [cellular network]?”

Afana: “Look at the WhatsApp on my Jawal. Look how I killed with my bare hands.”

Father: “But promise you will return home, with god’s help.”

Afana: “Check my mobile! I’ll return to you.”

Killing innocent Jews was obviously a thrill for Afana who was eager to have his evil acts memorialized. But, after September 4, 2025, he would no longer be able to boast about murdering Jews. He was killed in an Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah–a city in the center of the Gaza Strip. In reporting his death, the Islamic media subsequently described him as a nice Muslim child.

Just like the Islamic media endeavored to fraudulently paint Afana the terrorist (at age 41) as Afana the child, the above discussion between him and his parents should provide a wake-up call for those believing Israel is the aggressor in Gaza. It is a wake-up call for those failing to support Israel’s effort to eliminate Hamas once and for all.

Hamas is a group firmly committed—by its very charter—to Israel’s destruction. Yet, in spite of this Hamas mandate, it has succeeded in portraying itself as the victim and Israel as the aggressor. It is a portrayal members of the international community have foolishly embraced.

Of the 193 United Nation states, at least 147 had recognized Palestine as a sovereign state before the 2023 raid by Hamas into Israel. Logic would suggest those states might have had second thoughts after the raid occurred. However, they did not. Additionally, several more states have since then have also recognized the two-state solution or announced their intention to do so later this month at the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Sadly, rather than UNGA member states being repelled by the brutality of Hamas, they are supporting it.

During World War II, Germany and Japan sought the destruction of the West, which responded with a unified and successful effort to defeat them. That effort only ended when the West’s demand for an unconditional surrender from both was met. Eradicating their governments that, like Hamas, thrived on aggression, turned them into democratic and peaceful states. These two former enemy states have since made significant contributions to the Free World. Rest assured, we will never see such peace and global contribution from a Hamas-operated Palestinian state that breeds the likes of Afana.

