Iowa Man is also a Maryland Man -- and he voted

Iowa Man, the illegal alien known as Ian Roberts, who was arrested by ICE wielding a gun on the run, but otherwise had been "serving" as superintendent of Des Moines public schools, has more history than originally reported.

According to Fox 45 News::

A high-profile ICE arrest in Iowa is also raising questions here in Maryland. While Ian Roberts’ ties to Baltimore City schools are under review, concerns are also shifting beyond the classroom, as state records suggest the undocumented immigrant may have been registered to vote despite his immigration status. “Once again, our citizens’ votes are diluted and the democratic process is undermined as another illegal alien is found on Maryland’s voter rolls,” Delegate Matt Morgan said. “This isn’t about politics; it violates our fundamental right to fair and secure elections.” At the time of his arrest, Roberts was working as the Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. According to federal immigration officials, the Guyana native overstayed a student visa in 1999, was charged with illegally possessing a handgun in 2020, and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2024.

🚨 I have confirmed from Maryland Freedom Caucus Chairman, @MattMorgan29A (R) that Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts has been a registered voter in Maryland since 2012.



Roberts is an illegal alien.@elonmusk also agrees, it’s time to clean the voter rolls. pic.twitter.com/4encSIQwfk — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 29, 2025

Registered to vote?

That suggests some political involvement, possibly with an illegal alien-promoting NGO or a union involved in get-out-the-vote efforts.

Roberts' meteoric rise to Superintendent of Des Moines public schools didn't come about without a lot of politics, particularly teachers' union politics. He not only was in the country illegally, he reportedly faked his highest degree. His scaling to the top had to have involved a lot of DEI and a lot of glad-handing with the ruling leftists and he knew how to do it. He held positions all over the country -- Pennsylvania, etc. -- but it all started in the Washington-Baltimore area.

Somehow, on every job he got, he skirted all vetting -- all "extensive background checks" where every last one of them missed that 'final deportation order' against him as well as what were likely claims to U.S. citizenship on his forms. The Register reported that his claimed doctoral degree was fake, too. The link I found said he got his doctoral degree from Trident University, while the claim the Register debunked held the claim that he had a doctoral degree from Morgan State University, so even his claims looks shifty.

Funny how this academic fraud stuff is coming out after his spectacular flight from an ICE raid.

How many of them in Maryland knew about his status, and that he was illegally voting and had a fake degree, and yet promoted him? It sounds as though he had been connected to a political machine.

He claims his lawyer told him years ago that he was perfectly legal, but that sounds odd given that his final deportation order was issued in 2024.

His official biography on the Des Moines school system makes just passing mention of his time in Baltimore:

Dr. Roberts is a career educator with over two decades of experience as a classroom teacher, school administrator and executive leader. An accomplished author and speaker, Dr. Roberts has written numerous books and publications about educational topics including leadership, empathy and cultural responsiveness. He is passionate about instructional excellence, diversity, equity, inclusion and innovation in education. Dr. Roberts came to Des Moines after serving as Superintendent of the Millcreek Township (PA) School District for three years, where his focus was culturally responsive, quality and equity-based instructional leadership that prepared every student for college or a career. Prior to that, he served as the St. Louis Public Schools (MO) High School Network Superintendent, where he coached, supported, and evaluated middle, high school and alternative school principals. His educational career also includes positions in Baltimore, MD, Washington D.C., South Bronx, NY, and across the country. While in the nation’s capital he was named the George Washington University’s 2013 Washington D.C. Principal of the Year.

This anti-truancy document suggests he had been director of something called the "Twilight Program" for "at risk youth" at Anacostia High School in Washington, D.C., and the document hands out an address of CASA de Maryland, an illegal alien advocacy group that has an aggressive voter registration arm, and which has been partly funded by George Soros's Open Society NGO. (CASA de Maryland has also been associated with illegal alien wife-beater Kilmar Abrego-Garcia.)

Was he connected with this group? Thus far, I don't know, but the possibility exists that he was affiliated with CASA de Maryland or another NGO or labor union when he illegally registered to vote (Anacostia is close enough to live in Maryland), which could have plugged him into politics and even registered him to vote. Or, it could have been another story.

The bottom line here, is that illegals do not have the right to vote, and every illegal vote cast cancels the vote of an American citizen. That means little to Democrats, who have a massive political project to import illegals to replace the electorate.

Who were his enablers in Maryland who got him to register to vote, surely knowing he was here illegally? Who vetted him, again and again and missed his citizenship issues as well as academic record? Those questions implicate a lot more people than just this illegal.

But like the Maryland Man of El Salvador, he, too, has his defenders. That might be a good place to look to uncover the networks that enabled his rise to the top of the Iowa school system, which, once upon a time, had a good reputation.

