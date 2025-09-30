Those ‘doctors’ and ‘engineers’ can’t even pass high school classes

Data from a “damning” new report reveal that a whopping 74% of school dropouts in Germany, right around three out of every four students, are from a migrant background. Shared by the staff at Remix News earlier this morning:

Germany: 74% of school dropouts have a migration background, new report describes migration crisis in schools A damning new report lays the immigration crisis bare in Germany’s school system, outlining how students with an immigration background have lower vocational school qualifications, fewer career options, and constitute the vast majority of school dropouts.

It was obvious to us of course, from the very beginning, that these foreigners were never going to be the “doctors” and “engineers” the left promised us they’d be. Until Europeans came along, the tallest structures in Africa were built by termites. And, how can a culture and people that built Mont Saint-Michel, Cologne Cathedral, Neuschwanstein Castle, or the Hungarian Parliament ever be enriched by people whose greatest architectural feats are dung huts and sheetmetal slums?

Now, according to Statista, a vast majority of those migrating to Germany are from Muslim nations: the top six nations of origin in 2023 (in descending numerical order) were Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, Iraq, Somalia, and Iran. To add additional context, the average IQs in six-out-of-six nations are essentially retarded. The average IQ in Syria falls somewhere between 74 and 83; in Afghanistan it’s around 72; Turkey it’s almost 89; Iraq is between 85 and 87; Somalia is abysmally low, hovering around 67 (Ilhan Omar’s deficiencies and proclivities suddenly make perfect sense); and Iran is also around 85. For decades, experts had determined that anything below 85 was “retarded,” but that changed recent years to between 70 and 75…because too many minorities were falling into the category.

To switch gears a bit, not only are these foreigners simply lacking the necessary brain power, but their culture doesn’t help at all. As Andrea Widburg offered:

In America, prior generations understood that educating their children was the road to success. Hispanics don’t buy into that. Instead, they believe that putting the kids to work is the answer. Muslims, of course, believe in welfare and warfare….

Muslims inherently live by the Cloward-Piven strategy, and that started long before those two idiots even came up with the idea.

And, the outlook is horrendous. From Pew Research in 2017:

Between 2010 and 2016, the number of Muslims living in Germany rose from 3.3 million (4.1% of the population) to nearly 5 million (6.1%), while the rest of the population shrank modestly from 77.1 million to 76.5 million. Immigration has been a major factor in the growth of Germany’s Muslim population. But, even if there is no more immigration, Muslims will continue to increase as a share of Germany’s population in future decades because German Muslims, on average, are much younger and have more babies than Germans as a whole.

To add to it, the “patterns” in Germany are “similar to trends across Europe” too.

And, what else do all these Muslim “migrants” bring with them? Violence, lots and lots of violence.

So they’re not capable of grasping basic knowledge, they can’t stop stabbing and attacking people, and they’re breeding out of control. If this isn’t the most predictable end to “progressive” policy, then I don’t know what is.

