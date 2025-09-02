Ilhan Omar’s husband became a multi-millionaire overnight

It’s hard to remember back so far, but before the dementia set in, Joe Biden wasn’t stupid. He wasn’t an intellectual, and his values were awful, but he had a sort of slick, fast-talking intelligence. Also, he or someone in his orbit was smart enough to understand that there is a way to get rich in politics without seeming to do so: Instead of putting the money in your own bank account, funnel it to your family. It now appears that Ilhan Omar has read the Joe Biden playbook, since her husband went from rags to riches overnight once he married her.

One of the regular attacks conservatives have made on Ilhan Omar is that she’s amassed phenomenal wealth since entering politics. The usual dollar amounts bandied about, according to internet rumor, vary from $83 million to several billion. These amounts varied spectacularly from Omar’s actual reported wealth.

In May 2019, Omar claimed to have no wealth at all:

According to a financial disclosure report filed by Omar in May 2019, she had no assets at that time. She owed between $15,001 and $50,000 in student loans, and had a car loan from Toyota for $10,000 to $15,000, leaving her with a negative net worth ranging from -$25,001 to -$65,000, per OpenSecrets.

Thus, part of Omar’s street cred as a leftist politician has always been that she’s poor. Really poor. Poor like everyone in Somalia poor. That’s how poor she is.

However, all may not have been as it seemed, since Omar’s financial reporting was a little bit strange. In 2021, Fox Business wrote that “Ilhan Omar files unusual financial disclosure report”:

“Squad” firebrand Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appears to have filed an unusual financial disclosure form. Omar’s most recent personal financial filings disclose only five assets, with four of those listed belonging to her husband, Tim Mynett. Notably, the disclosure lists the congresswoman’s husband’s earned income from his six to seven-figure job as a partner at political consulting firm eStreet Group, but does not appear to list any of the congresswoman’s personal bank accounts.

Given Omar’s public image, her weird financial reporting, and the swirling speculation about her actual wealth, it’s no wonder that Omar has pushed back vociferously against contentions that, since entering politics, she’s become a very wealthy woman. In an interview early this year with Theron Mohamed, a Business Insider writer who apparently didn’t see fit to investigate her assertions, Omar said, “she hardly has ‘thousands let alone millions,’” and was still mired in debt from her student loans.

Mohamed then dutifully quoted Omar (“working mom,” “student loan debt,” “coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign”), along with stating her congressional salary ($174,000/year), her 2024 financial disclosure info (which echoed that from 2019), and her husband’s money—and again, this is where it gets interesting:

The [2024 financial disclosure] form [with 2023 financial info] also showed funds attributed to her spouse, a political consultant named Tim Mynett. He disclosed up to $143,000 of assets and up to about $54,000 of income, linked to various individual retirement accounts (IRA) and 401 (k) retirement savings plans, a winery, and a venture capital firm.

Omar felt so secure in the cocoon of unquestioning mainstream media reporting that, with the coarse, unstatesmanlike styling now common to Democrats, she issued a challenge on X in response to an admittedly extreme claim about her wealth accumulation:

👋🏽 dummy, first of all I haven’t been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn’t $83 million dollars. I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world. My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don’t have stock or own a home and still paying off my student debt. So if you are going to lie on something that is public, maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions 🤦🏽‍♀️. Oh and before I forget, not everyone is as corrupt as the man you worship.

Unfortunately for Omar, the Washington Free Beacon took her up on this challenge. It turns out that, while Omar copied Biden by keeping her personal assets to a minimum, Tim Mynett, her husband, has been making bank:

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s personal fortune exploded to upwards of $30 million in 2024, the Minnesota Democrat disclosed just months after telling the press it is "ridiculous" and "categorically false" to say she is worth millions of dollars. Omar reported in her latest financial disclosure that she and her husband, former political consultant Tim Mynett, accumulated a net worth at the end of 2024 ranging from at least $6 million to $30 million. Their wealth is derived almost entirely from the value of Mynett’s ownership stake in his two companies that, together, were worth no more than $51,000 at the end of 2023. The exact value of Omar’s personal fortune at the end of 2024 is unclear—lawmakers disclose the value of their holdings and debts in ranges. Still, the figures in Omar’s latest disclosures show that her and her husband’s net worth skyrocketed by at least 3,500 percent in just one year.

The article reports that, while Mynett’s stakes in a California winery, eStCru LLC, combined with his venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, amounted to only $51,000 at the end of 2023, along with $700 in cash, in the ensuing year, the value of those two firms exploded to something between $6 million and $30 million. The last time we saw investments turn out so well for someone married to a politician was when Hillary Clinton’s $1,000 investment in cattle futures grew to almost $100,000 in less than a year.

And if you’re looking at familial relations other than marriage, there’s always Hunter Biden, who had billions thrown at him by CCP- and Putin-aligned corporations and oligarchs while his father was in the White House. (And I’m sure it’s a coincidence that Mynett’s Rose Lake Capital has echoes of Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca Partners...)

As for me, I’m detecting a pattern. Republicans become wealthy and go into politics. Democrats go into politics poor or middle class and emerge rich beyond most people’s wildest dreams of avarice.

I strongly suggest you read the whole Free Beacon essay. It’s a fascinating insight into money laundering, the modern Democrat way. As for Omar, it’s high time this anti-American, antisemitic grifter gets her walking papers.