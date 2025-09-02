What’s wrong with welfare?

It has been said that government welfare programs create resentful givers and ungrateful recipients.

The resentful givers are those who are taxed to pay for welfare. They include those who struggle to provide for their families, to raise them according to moral and civic values. They do so while watching too many of those on welfare spend the taxpayer’s money on tobacco, illegal drugs, and alcohol. They watch as welfare parents neglect the moral and civic upbringing of their own children. They watch ingratitude on display.

Those children, many of whose mothers are not sure of who is the father, often receive little or no discipline at home and run wild through school hallways, shopping malls, and city streets. They reject the values of those whose tax money feeds them and houses them. Worse yet, they are the disproportionately large portion of violent criminals who victimize those taxpayers, while also ravaging their own kindred by means of black-on-black violence. While leftists blame police for posing a danger to black people, the truth is that the deadliest threat to young American black men is young American black men.

These points increasingly are being made openly, online, by black Americans who are endangered by black Americans in their own neighborhoods, and who express embarrassment every time they see, in person or on media, the outrageous public behavior of so many black Americans.

Blaming such behavior on skin color is reprehensible; so is making excuses for it. Oh, the poor dears, slavery (and, of course, Trump) did this to them. The looters are just trying to feed their children, while wearing gold jewelry and designer clothing that many of their supposed oppressors (working taxpayers) cannot afford. The children, fed only by the taxpayer, languish in neglect.

Or, on the other extreme, oh, those rotten blacks, they can’t help their genes, that is what makes them so violent.

Either way, it gets worse all the time.

Charity is a virtue. The Good Samaritan demonstrated that. Government welfare, on the other hand, is involuntary servitude. It is theft. It inflicts immeasurable harm on those to whom are given wealth that they never earned, and with little or no expectation of them giving anything in return, not even gratitude. It is confiscated from those who produce that wealth and doled out to the indolent, to the drug user, to the habitual drunkard, and to the parents of truants and miscreants, without demanding that they reform.

But wait — what about all the good people on welfare who are honest, trustworthy citizens who would otherwise live in undeserved squalor without it? They are outnumbered by the legions of murdered, maimed victims, and by those grieving for lost loved ones.

It has been said that when truly private givers who get no subsidy from taxpayers practice charity, they do the opposite of what government does. It is difficult to qualify for government welfare, but once in the system, it is a guaranteed income for life. On the other hand, it is easy to qualify for local small church assistance but impossible to then lie back with mouth open waiting for someone to peel the next grape. The church may give you a meal, or feed your family for a week, but it cares not one whit more for them than the parents do. They have a biblical philosophy that says if you will not work, you get no food. The local church says, if we cannot help you, then we will help the next in line; we will use our limited resources where they will do the greatest good. Nor will we subsidize immoral and destructive lifestyles. Oh, those intolerant people of faith — how dare they tell the indolent and hedonistic how to live their lives?

What is wrong those whom the government treats with false compassion? What is wrong is government welfare. It seems designed to achieve the sinister outcomes that plague the black population in inner cities and elsewhere. It rewards single motherhood and absent fatherhood. It tolerates self-destructive lifestyles. It abandons helpless children to street gangs. It abandons those children to violent criminals and hellhole schools that teach them to embrace victimhood instead of personal responsibility.

And now for the solution. Need we say what that is? Abolish government welfare. Now. Period. Absent that, the gates of Hell await.

