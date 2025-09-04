Gun-grabbing ghouls are going wild!

There is something extremely perverse about a party that purposefully stands up to protect criminals and psychopaths while doing everything in their power to endanger the innocent. There is clearly a trend of transgender killers who are attacking schools and churches, and the response from the left is to try to deprive the innocent of the ability to defend themselves.

What’s wrong with this picture? Most of it can be chalked up to an ongoing Oppression Olympics, where leftists determine rights by victimhood and value by social justice virtue-signaling.

Leftists have been vocal about anyone villainizing the “trans community or any other community out there,” as long as the community in question doesn’t comprise innocent people who want to mind their own business or gun owners who want to defend themselves. Then it’s perfectly acceptable to attack them, because it draws attention away from the horrific actions of their supporters.

If you consider polling data on household gun ownership and the population of the country, it’s likely there were an estimated 120–140 million gun owners a few years ago, with many more added to the population, and an estimated 450–600 million guns in civilian hands. Most of those hundreds of millions of gun owners, possessing over 400 million guns, are innocent citizens who want to mind their own business. And the guns they own usually do nothing more innocuous than collect dust or rust. But somehow it’s okay to demonize millions of people just because they want to stand up for their commonsense human rights.

Now the gun-grabbing ghouls have gone wild, openly calling for confiscation and endangering the innocent. Never letting a serious crisis go to waste, Tim Walz and others admit to what we’ve always known: that their ultimate goal was gun confiscation.

Pro-freedom patriots should be thankful that the left has given up the perennial lie that no one is talking about taking anyone’s guns. We knew it was a lie every time leftists said it in the past few decades, and this confirms it. The ghouls have been calling for gun confiscation for more than 30 years, with especially detailed editorials in the Daily Kos that fantasized about how they would do it. But now with unconstitutional “red flag” orders in the forefront, their lie is out in the open.

Who would have guessed that the phrase assault weapon is a “fairly arbitrary term”?

Pro-freedom patriots couldn’t have picked a worse spokesman for the gun-grabbers than Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, given that he discredits their civilian disarmament cause with nonsensical answers to critical constitutional matters. One of the more infuriating aspects of the debate on our basic freedoms is that the “experts” who deign to circumscribe our rights for us don’t know the first thing about firearms — such as a reporter asking the mayor to define what is “a fairly arbitrary term” at this point in a news conference:

Reporter: Can you be more specific about ... assault weapon is a fairly arbitrary term that would need to be defined. You’re talking about banning certain models, certain assaulted features. Speak to how you’re defining assault weapons. Jacob Frey: Right. Generally speaking, we’re talking about guns and devices that are built to be assault weapons and or devices that are built to shift non-assault weapons to be able to reel off a whole bunch of bullets all at once. And we’ve seen both of those in our city. Uh, we have seen the ability to simply attach a device to a non-assault weapon and suddenly it is made into one that can reel off 30 rounds.

In other words, neither of them knew what he was talking about. It’s always a bad indication when someone uses a word or phrase of a definition in the definition, and then adds a bucketload of buzzwords. That kind of definition could mean any firearm from a revolver to a machine gun.

But now that the ghouls have finally admitted the truth of the matter, they can no longer go back and pretend they aren’t out to grab guns.

Pro-freedom patriots want to solve the problem; the gun-grabbing ghouls want to exploit it.

Leftists always have a certain knack for inverting reality, whereby they brand our solutions as “doing nothing” while they’re punishing the innocent. We know what works, whereas the ghouls refuse to learn the lesson.

So now that we’ve seen one side of the story, it’s time to refute the lies and point out the obvious solution: ordinary armed citizens who act as a deterrent and first responders. Attorney Tom Grieve has examined the data and exposed many of the gun control frauds. He includes the references:

The facts disprove many of the cherished talking points of the left. Guns in the hands of innocent civilians are a solution rather than a problem. This means that when the gun-grabbing ghouls go wild, they are endangering people rather than protecting them. That’s even more reason to reject the left and their socialist national agenda.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pxhere.