After Minneapolis, weakling Catholic bishops ignore trans rage, call it gun control problem instead

By now, transgender rage shootings are so numerous it's common to look up whether the shooter was transgender when such news breaks. They usually are.

But don't look to the local Catholic Church bishops to admit that such things are a problem, even as the Church is increasingly in the crosshairs of these disturbed individuals.

The message from many Church officials, at least at the bishop level, is that guns are the problem, and more gun control is the solution. Pay no attention to the rage of the perpetrator, which they seem to think would go away if honest citizens gave up their right to their defensive weapons. Homicidal trans individuals, hopped up on mind-altering drugs, wouldn't dream of using cars or flamethrowers or knives to satisfy that rage against Christians, after all. The only problem is guns.

Yes, they're out there.

According to lefty journalist Christopher Hale:

After a Catholic school Mass turned into a crime scene, U.S. bishops are raising the temperature on gun reform. In the wake of the Aug. 27 shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis — where two children were killed and 17people injured during an all-school Mass — Pope Leo’s ally and fellow Chicagoan Cardinal Blase Cupich [I doubt it -ed.] said the pattern is intolerable and demanded action. “We must also cry out for action to prevent even one more such tragedy,” he wrote, arguing that common-sense limits have too often been rejected “in the name of a freedom not found in our constitution.” Detroit’s Archbishop Weisenburger matched that shift, urging legislative action. While calling the violence a wound to “the entire Body of Christ,” he urged that prayer be “matched by firm endeavors to end the superabundance of handguns and assault weapons.” The moral through-line was explicit: treasure every child — and change the laws to protect them. This is not a new posture for the bishops, but it is a sharper one.

Minneapolis has gun control.

Nice try, lefty bishops. You already have what you want and just look at the place.

Pope Leo, by contrast, seems to have prudently stayed out of the U.S. policy debate. He's made pro-gun control statements in the past, but this time sent only a compassionate note, seemingly written by himself, and quite swiftly, to the main bishop in Minnesota, without getting into political policy prescriptions.

Yes, it would have been nice if he had gotten into the root causes of this increasing danger to the Church, but nnot today. The pope kept it classy.

No such luck with these bishops, though, who repeated the same tired policy prescriptions that aren't going to happen, not the least of which is that they aren't going to work.

What's ignored here is the transgender rage that propels these mass shootings, and it often has an unusual degree of hostility toward Catholics and other Christians. We do know there's a lot of crazed hostility among trans individuals towards the Catholic Church in particular.

That may be because Church doctrine does not recognize that anyone can change their gender any more than rigorous science does.

The other propellant may be that just as transgender individuals desecrate their bodies, which are viewed as sacred in Catholic doctrine, they also seek to desecrate other sacred places, such as churches and Masses.

We saw that last year at the sickening specter of a transgender funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, where the holy name of St. Cecilia was defiled as "the queen of all whores" and transgender advocates danced in cathedral aisles.

Should it surprise anyone that the next enraged individual at war with God and nature would target a church during a sacred ceremony?

That's what the bishops are too cowardly to admit.

In Minneapolis, the mass shooting was not directed at a city street or shopping mall as previous attacks by others have been, but at the sacred Mass itself, in a church full of praying schoolchildren starting their first days of school.

That location was specifically chosen because of trans rage which is consuming these disturbed people. By no surprise, the attack had many earmarks of the demonic, something that ought to interest these bishops, but it doesn't.

The church has been desecrated by the evil act and will now have to be reconsecrated. Whether anyone will want to go back to that church if they do is still another question.

It's high time that the Church get assertive about its doctrine against transgender ideology instead of deflecting to the useless cause of gun control which isn't going to happen.

The Trump administration is showing leadership on this matter, but not the Catholic bishops.

The Department of Justice investigating the shooting as a hate crime against Christians, while the Department of Health and Human Services is investigating the problem of issuing hormonal drugs to underage youth and its deleterious consequences.

That leaves the hollowed-out bishops with nothing to offer, even from the Catholic faith itself. It's a sad commentary on how weak the Church is in these days of wokesterism and NGOs.

