For Britain, independence is its only hope of survival

Irony of ironies, the British government, which oppressed its American colonists to the point of revolt, is now doing the same on its own island. English law, which provided the foundation for our own laws, and for our own freedoms, including freedom of speech, is now being used to suppress and silence British patriots.

Britons are now literally put in prison for expressing opinions that in America are taken for granted as a protected right. Offending a sex pervert in Britain is a serious crime.

The oppression stems from unrestricted immigration, especially of Muslims, who share nothing in common with Classic British liberal values, neither in language nor culture nor common law. Worse yet, while Britons remain underserved in return for the excessive taxation and regulation which Parliament imposes on them, their Muslim guests receive luxurious accommodations at taxpayer expense.

Muslim law, which blames non-Muslim women if they are raped by Muslim men, has found its way into British courts, where the rapes of small children and British women are treated as a minor misbehavior—and the rapes are reaching near epidemic proportions. Bear in mind that Muslim law, as practiced by Muslims, does not recognize any rights of any non-Muslim.

These evils are not sufferable, and British blood is beginning to boil.

So then, why have not the British people risen up, as did our American forebears 249 years ago? Why have they not declared independence?

There are three reasons:

One of them is that Americans, unlike the British then and now, are armed. We had, not only muskets, but cannon. Our private citizens continue to have guns, and our courts have repeatedly reaffirmed our right to do so.

In Britain, the government recognizes no right to own or carry a weapon. Its citizens are deliberately kept disarmed. Self-defense is looked upon with contempt by lawmakers who are afforded armed guards for their own safety, paid for by the citizens who are denied that right. A disarmed citizenry is extremely vulnerable and incapacitated.

The second reason is that there remain enough indoctrinated British voters to continually return to elected office the rulers who oppress them. Fifty percent of voters, plus one voter, is all it takes. Where open dissent is outlawed, it is easy to find those voters, either afraid, or ignorant.

The third reason is, however, the one that I consider to be the most important. It is the English flag.

No, I am not referring to the beautiful British Tricolor which we see in James Bond movies. The flag of England is much simpler, but its symbol is far more powerful. It is a plain red cross, its two red stripes running top to bottom, and then left to right, on a white background.

It has become a symbol of resistance; it is decried as being a hate symbol by many in Parliament. Many Muslims hate it, as it is inspired by the English patron saint, George, a Christian warrior (an oddity, because many other Muslims rever St. George ), or they claim it is associated with the Crusades.

Millions of Englishmen have taken to fastening this emblem on lampposts around England, and the British government has taken to ripping them down—only to see them immediately reinstalled by the resistance.

While England is only one part of Great Britain, exclusive of Scotland and Wales, the resistance has expanded to the Anglosphere countries of Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, and to a small extent, Canada.

More than that, many people in non-English-speaking countries in Europe are also expressing outrage at excessive Muslim immigration. Even some Japanese have demonstrated.

But why do I, a non-Briton, exhort our British elder brothers to display the English banner? Actually, my reasoning is not the banner itself, but rather, that it is a symbol of Christendom. Christendom used to refer mostly to medieval Europe, but more recently to all areas of the world where Christianity has a substantial following. One might even include Israel on that list.

Christianity is not, however, merely a political or national symbol. It is the firm and life-changing belief that Jesus is the Risen Savior. As Saint Paul affirmed, if Jesus is not the Risen Savior, if He was not raised from the dead, then all of Christian faith is false. If He is the Resurrected Son of God, then belief in that fact fills the believer with the Holy Spirit, with Truth, and with the resolve that come what may, he will do his utmost to serve the Lord, even unto martyrdom.

I urge the English people, to all of Britain, and to all the world, and today in the lasting memory of our most recent martyr, Charlie Kirk, to not only display the Christian symbol in whatever form it may take, but to come to the foot of the Cross, and to accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior.

No force of Earth or Hell can prevail against that.