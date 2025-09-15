Videos: Charlie Kirk's assassination has unleashed the left's worst nightmare

They thought they could 'win' the argument by silencing one man, but it's only going to bring millions out to defeat them in the marketplace of ideas.

Unsurprisingly, everyone on the pro-freedom right is coming to the same conclusion and almost saying this same thing in unison.

There are many conservative voices essentially saying this is a turning point in our country – and the world.

It contrasts with the anti-liberty left that keeps blundering along, continuing to engage in its self-destructive tendencies of having to lie and resort to violence. These are tendencies that repulse ordinary people.

There must be something about the fact that certain events happen at certain times for a reason, that their timing isn't a coincidence, or that the timing magnifies their significance.

There were other events that added weight to the week, the disturbing Rasmusen poll and the emerging split in the left, are all things to consider moving forward. But the bottom line is that the left is their own worst nightmare in creating a legion of Charlie Kirks. And everyone sees this.

Start with Erika Kirk's address to the nation: ‘You Have No Idea What You Just Unleashed'."

She said:

“Two days ago, my husband, Charlie, went to see the face of his Savior and his God,” Erika began. “Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior’s side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr.” ... “If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you just unleashed,” she said. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.” “The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they’ve done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. But the movement will not die. I refuse to let that happen. All of us will refuse," she continued.

There also was Braden from the Langley Outdoors Academy who had this video titled:

IT'S STARTING: The Left Has NO IDEA What They Have Unleashed | I Have NEVER Seen This Before...

The time is past for trying to pretend that it's 'both sides' that are violent.

Many on the pro-freedom right are finally saying enough with those lies. The video includes a supercut of lefties openly calling for violence. Over on PJ Media, they note that: Yamamoto's 'Sleeping Giant' Just Woke Up.

Liberal Hivemind not only vaporized the leftist Lies on the murdering miscreant, but also noted that it was eliciting an incredible reaction:

Charlie Kirk's death is starting something MASSIVE.

Content creator 'Redacted' summarized the situation for everyone: Something BIG is happening:

So, when I heard Erika's statement last night, it just hit me. I got chills.

It hit me because I've been feeling it. I've been seeing it. I know that you're seeing it.

When she says:

The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this. If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.

All I can think is that the left has unleashed a sleeping giant. They've walked all over us for too long. They've looked down upon us for too long, and we are sick of it. That's what they've unleashed.

We are not going to be silent anymore. That's what they've unleashed. Not violence because we don't do that. not violence, but we are going to win and you are going to lose, and I am sick and tired of it, and if there's one positive thing to come out of this, it's that they've just awakened a sleeping giant.

The big problem for the left is that many of its extreme environs don't realise that the ground has shifted beneath them. They've shown that they cannot defend their ideas.

The left killed Charlie Kirk because he was winning in the marketplace of ideas. They essentially waved a white flag of surrender over the debate on the future of the country. Choosing instead to fall back on force and falsehoods. They are predominantly doing the latter in response to the news of the miscreant murderer.

They have lost the plot, and they are losing the argument because we have better ideas. Because of his life story and inspiration, legions of Charlie Kirks are going to be coming out of the woodwork, challenging and defeating their ancient, failed ideology. Meanwhile, countless numbers of people are disgusted with the left in its sheer inhumanity of celebrating the death of a man whose only "crime" was repeatedly defeating them in the arena of ideas. They have had enough with their reliance on lies and the threat of violence.

That is the left's worst nightmare.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot of TPUSA video via LiveNow from Fox, on YouTube