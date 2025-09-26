Scout's Honor: Did Comey lie to Congress or didn't he?

Fired former FBI Director James Comey, who was yesterday indicted for lying to Congress, has always put on the public persona of a "Boy Scout," apolitical, only concerned with honesty and honor.

Maybe even "the last Boy Scout." His media allies, after all, say so -- over and over.

And in the narrative of some, Comey was this poor thing, so honorable, so guileless, so noble (pay no attention to that "86 47" assassination threat he put out there), who could be no match for the wily and unscrupulous Trump. Get a load.

Now he's accused of lying, from a grand jury, according to CNN, along with obstruction of justice:

During the 2020 testimony, Comey doubled down to the Senate that he had not been authorizing leaks to the press when he was FBI director atop sensitive 2016 investigations. He had previously testified in 2017 that he hadn’t authorized leaks. In 2020, Comey said, “I can only speak to my testimony. I stand by the testimony you summarized that I gave in May of 2017.” The Justice Department said in its indictment on Thursday that Comey “knew” and “in fact had authorized” an unnamed contact of his “to serve as an anonymous source in news reports regarding an FBI investigation.”

That's some Scout's Honor from the guy whose media allies constantly portray him as upright to a fault.

The mainstream press, aligned with the Democrats, is now trying to defend him, comically so, given that up until recently, they blamed him for Hillary Clinton losing the 2016 election to Trump, and hated him accordingly.

Now they've got the 'Hitler' machines running at full tilt with these indictments.

They're calling the charges "political," they're calling the prosecution a "weaponization of justice," and Comey is now a "martyr," I guess for a newfound "right" to lie to Congress:

Scarborough is losing it over Comey indictment: Says Trump is making Comey a “martyr for the rule of law."



Sorry, Kimmel. Your reign as propaganda press martyr of the month has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/E3OTdvvpa0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

And speaking of political indictments:

They've also got this canard going:

I love the mention of the statements being five years old.



Now, all the sudden, Democrats want to let bygones be bygones. How very convenient. https://t.co/H17UJap1cw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 26, 2025

And we can't forget their hypocrisy:

Hey Joe, remember this?



It applies to democrats who weaponized the justice system as well. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/KqN5gF04OA — ConservativeDave (@FreedomOvrFear1) September 26, 2025

It's all smokescreening because the bottom line here is, did Comey lie?

Did he lie to Congress, which is against the law, the same as lying to the FBI? It sure looks like it:

Left: James Comey telling Congress in September 2020 that the Steele Dossier wasn't used in the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment on the Russia hoax.



Right: Tulsi Gabbard's release from July, showing the Steele dossier was directly cited and that Obama intel officials… pic.twitter.com/LqubAy03Nh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 25, 2025

That's what this is really about, and the prosecution is intended to hold such public officials accountable. That's what he's in the dock for, swearing an oath not to lie, and then lying anyway.

Should an FBI director, whose job hold tremendous power over ordinary Americans, really be tolerated for doing that, as a sort of norm, a swamp privilege, especially since there are people sitting in jail for lying to the FBI? The press is focusing on tit-for-tat, but actually, the comparison is to who goes to jail for lying involving the FBI and who doesn't.

Seems Comey was the unscrupulous one, lying so often and so facilely that he never noticed it happening.

Well, now it's time to pay the piper. He ought to be answering questions about his role in the sleazy little games he played to undercut the president and advance his own political agenda. That's the court's job to get to the bottom of it, and if convicted, to hold him accountable.

Image: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of a Vimeo screen shot.