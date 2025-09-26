Most people posing as journalists have become defense attorneys for Democrats as they campaign for them

Here is what a simple internet search gives as the reason the founding fathers gave the media freedom of the press:

The Founding Fathers enshrined freedom of the press in the First Amendment to serve as a check on government power and provide an informed citizenry necessary for a functioning democracy [emphasis added].

In that context, here is an abbreviated sample of what the media has done, starting in 2008:

They never cared when Obama used the supposedly independent IRS to target and silence political opponents, and when people at the IRS destroyed equipment and documents, and lied to Congress—and the supposedly independent justice department let the criminals off.

They never cared when Obama instructed the Justice Department to stop an investigation into a multi-billion-dollar drug-running by foreign terrorists to appease Iran.

They never cared how often Holder, Clapper, Brennan, Mayorkas, Garland, Fauci, and others lied to Congress and weren’t charged. They were above the law as the media and other Democrats peddled the lie to the public that no one was above the law.

They didn’t care that Comey listed numerous laws that Hillary and her aides violated, but didn’t recommend prosecution, because numerous people at the FBI, including Comey himself, were campaigning for her and working hard to destroy Trump.

They didn’t care when Hillary and the DNC paid over $10 million to create a fictitious dossier to destroy Trump and then committed fraud by telling the FEC that they were legal fees.

They didn’t care when Comey and others lied to the FISA court and used the fictional dossier as an excuse to illegally spy on people surrounding Trump.

They didn’t care that Obama told the intelligence agencies to manipulate intelligence to destroy Trump after the 2020 election, and they didn’t care that the Russian collusion fraud was used as an excuse to continually target Trump.

They didn’t care when people surrounding Trump were entrapped and jailed.

They didn’t care when Garland, at the behest of the Biden White House, targeted parents for daring to speak at school board meetings.

They didn’t care when Garland and the FBI targeted Catholics.

They didn’t care when Garland targeted peaceful pro-life protesters, nor did they care when Garland essentially ignored the violent attacks on crisis pregnancy centers and churches.

They never cared how many kickbacks the Biden and Clinton families took for access.

They didn’t care that the FBI and other “intelligence officials” made sure the media censored the Hunter laptop as they interfered in the 2020 election.

As I said, this is an abbreviated sample.

And now they don’t care that Comey seemingly committed serious crimes, and should be charged. Instead, they act like Trump is the criminal because Comey is in the hot seat. And again, they pretend that previous presidents have always made sure the Justice Department was independent. That is a joke worthy of the Babylon Bee, especially when we consider what Obama and Biden did as they continually protected Democrats from prosecution while targeting Trump and associates when there were no crimes. From The Washington Post:

With Comey prosecution, Trump fulfills promise of revenge President Donald Trump’s predecessors sought to preserve the Justice Department’s independence in political prosecutions. Trump openly interfered with the Comey prosecution.

And here, somehow they supposedly know that there is no evidence that would convict Comey even though they have openly seen the evidence!

Newly appointed US attorney will attempt to charge James Comey: Sources Donald Trump’s handpicked U.S. attorney in Virginia is planning to ask a grand jury in the coming days to indict former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress, despite prosecutors and investigators determining there was insufficient evidence to charge him, sources with direct knowledge of the probe told ABC News. Earlier this week, prosecutors presented Lindsey Halligan -- Trump’s former personal attorney whom he appointed to lead the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia -- with a detailed memo recommending that she decline to bring perjury and obstruction charges against Comey, the sources familiar with the memo said. A monthslong investigation into Comey by DOJ prosecutors failed to establish probable cause of a crime -- meaning that not only would they be unable to secure a conviction of Comey by proving the claims beyond a reasonable doubt, but that they couldn’t reach a significantly lower standard to secure an indictment, the sources said.

The media and other Democrats were outraged that the Justice Department raided Bolton’s home, but the media is mostly silent when that raid yielded classified documents he was not permitted to have:

John Bolton’s Office Raid Bombshell: Classified Documents Related to WMDs, Strategic Comms Found

They should have been outraged that the Biden Justice department allowed Bolton to retain these documents because Bolton was now anti-Trump. He was being used to destroy Trump, and that is all they care about. The founding fathers are turning over in their graves as most of the media are just campaign workers for one party.

