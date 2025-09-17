David Hogg fantasizes about a Kirk-like assassination

Charlie Kirk and David Hogg both began their political activities at about the same time. Unfortunately for David, that’s the most prominent commonality they share.

From a Breitbart article quoting David Hogg’s comments on X:

‘If I ever get killed by one of these right wingers politicize the fuck out of my death immediately (I’m talking before my blood runs cold) and use it to pass as many gun laws as possible and raise as much money as you can to primary Dems who refuse to support gun laws.’

‘I’m saying this because I know Fox News will say it’s wrong to politicize my death and it’s too soon. Fuck that. It’s too late.’

‘Also use that money to defeat republicans who don’t support stronger gun laws too obviously.’

‘I’m getting this out there just in case. We live in a crazy world. But I’ll be damned if they say I wouldn’t have wanted people to act immediately.’

Hogg apparently suffers severe envy, fantasizing about being assassinated like Charlie Kirk, unwittingly confirming Kirk’s charisma and success in organizing Christian youths for conservative goals. David laughably imagines he is also important enough to be assassinated. His dwindling and meagre accomplishments say otherwise.

Also rather odd that someone who wants to take your guns imagines getting killed by a bullet as glorious martyrdom. Hogg has been much praised by Democrat media for his anti-Second Amendment activism; in 2023, Hogg declared that American citizens “have no right to a gun.”

But, his status crashed spectacularly this summer when he was removed as a Democrat National Committee Vice Chair. Hogg clearly lacks the consistency and fidelity of a true leader if even the Democrats have no more use for him.

So, leftists kicked to the curb their main youth anti-gun advocate, who now suffers the internal agonies of Charlie Kirk envy.

Bottom line, MAGA has better, far more successful youth advocates than pathetic wannabes like David Hogg.

Youths are smart. They distinguish quality leadership from stumblebum fakery. Charlie Kirk has given us a great opportunity to build a strong majority amongst the youth. This opportunity is a gift from his genius and leadership. May his example inspire us all.

One smart, persistent person can make a difference—a huge difference in this case.

Given the left’s clueless strategies, we can expect them to unleash a new crop of stumblebum youth advocates in coming months.

Watching them crash and burn will be a bit of fun.

Watching Hogg publicly reveal his inadequacies is only the curtain going up on the coming entertainment.

Image from Grok.