Real data are proving that transgenderism is a marketing phenomenon

You don’t have to be a genius to know that the recent explosive trend among young people claiming to be in the wrong body isn’t as much about biological realities as psychological and/or socio-cultural factors—driving so many to undergo radical gender surgery and a lifetime commitment to high levels of hormones, the side effects of which we know precious little.

My thesis in researching this topic and writing about it over the years has been that there are medically-diagnosed conditions—very few, however—that involve a genuine mismatch between one’s genes and secondary sexual characteristics. These conditions are incredibly rare. If something isn’t genetic or somehow biological, then it must be psychological. Before any surgery or hormone therapy is undertaken, it must be explored first and foremost.

But the LGBTQ+ cartel has been brainwashing the public for years now and has young children and even their parents believing that, for the majority of trans patients, feeling like you are in the wrong body is normal and must be acknowledged as such; that surgery and hormone therapy will solve all manner of mental illness and sociological issues, including suicidal ideation; and that the cure is easy when it is actually traumatic with a lifetime of high levels of behavior-altering hormones, and permanent, often painful life-altering genital surgery.

Although an 80/20 issue, this has not only divided society, especially when it comes to sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms. It even divides families, with the parent opposing a child’s new “identity” sometimes feeling bullied by the other parent and other children into supporting a transition. Added pressure comes from schools and even the government, which, depending on jurisdiction, can threaten to remove a child from his/her home.

Finally, at least one academic has started to ask the right questions. Brown University Assistant Professor Lisa Littman conducted a study interviewing 250 trans teens and young adults and their mostly supportive parents, investigating whether social factors versus biological ones could account for the hair-raising increase in rapid-onset gender dysphoria.

Littman found that:

The parents believed the children’s quick transition was being influenced by social media and other trends: 64.4% of the female children (the majority) expressed a non-heterosexual orientation prior to disclosing a transgender-identification.

69.3% of children had been part of a group where one or more friends had come out as transgender when they did.

60.7% of children found their popularity increased within their group after declaring their transgender preference.

55.9% of children had high expectations that transitioning would solve their problems in social, academic, occupational or mental health areas.

Succumbing to pressure from the LGBTQ+ cartel and adhering to strict LGBTQ+ orthodoxy, the university removed Littman’s article from its website and withdrew the press release. Well, so much for academic freedom and “the value of rigorous debate informed by research.” But it’s not over yet. Over 4000 supporters have signed a petition supporting Littman’s research.

If the cartel had faith in its insistence that this is a biological phenomenon, shouldn’t it enthusiastically support this kind of research to affirm, once and for all, what it has long maintained is a fact? Clearly, cartel members fear being exposed as frauds. Everyone will see they have been duplicitous in abusing a generation of children, and they risk losing the hold they have had for way too long, over all of society.

Historian Alice Dreger at Northwestern’s Medical and Humanities and Bioethics Program hit the nail on the head, asking,

What researcher would want to work at Brown when the value of your work is determined by political pressure? Is Brown a research institution or a marketing company that accidentally rolled out New Coke?

New Coke, indeed—wish I’d thought of that. Transgenderism is the New Coke, except that because of the power of the LGBTQ+ Cartel and its alliance with the Democrat-Media Complex, it’s taking longer to remove this product from the shelves and return to good old original Coke.

I just realized that the only way the cartel was able to find a stronghold in the trans market, something Coke didn’t do, was to market the trans product to impressionable, impetuous children.

Perhaps unwittingly, Littman’s research offers us a glimpse into the incestuous relationship between the LGBTQ+ cartel and academia and the insidious impact it has had on personal choices, medical recommendations, and policy. Littman’s research is a first step in holding the LGBTQ+ cartel and Democrat-Media Complex accountable for marketing its product to children.

Once, cigarette companies were held liable for marketing to children because of a cartoon camel. Wait until the left is exposed on this one.