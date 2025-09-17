Contrary to leftist slogans, science is really ‘real’

The “Science is Real” slogan is cropping up again in the yards and protest signage of leftists who no doubt also believe “Trans-sex is Real.” In fact, at a recent rally, a protester (who is apparently clueless about the term “incongruence”) hoisted an umbrella that displayed “No Trans Ban” on a panel adjacent to one that read “Science is Real.”

Sciency placards, like the weeds that choke a blooming flowerbed and umbrellas that block a beautiful vista, are proliferating, probably because of the Trump administration’s unsettling challenges to contemporary science, including attacking “science” that asserts biological sex is fluid.

Image courtesy of the author.

Trendy “settled science” has obliterated the obvious, immutable reality of two distinct sexes. Nevertheless, an undistorted view of the real world is initiated by clear observations. A blurred vision distorts authentic science and can even negate science while apparently contributing to tragic results, as seen last month in Minneapolis. And reality blindness may have been a real factor in the murder of Christian patriot Charlie Kirk last week.

With the denial of unmistakable conclusions from basic observations—as in the case that a penis equals male and a vagina equals female—even those formally schooled via biology degrees become uneasy when the high and mighty scold them otherwise. Organizations such as the American Psychological Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Anthropological Association, and many other professional associations with their seemingly go-along-to-get-along attitudes toward quirky social constructs are apparently fine with a new class of humans identified as “trans-sexual.” Aberrant association is what happens when lunatic theory meets indisputable reality.

Sex is not a choice an individual makes. Although sex is not visibly apparent until about eight weeks after fertilization, if all the genes involved in sex determination were known, sex would be recognizable at conception. The interplay of all those genes is not fully understood, but the result—a penis or vagina—is conclusive.

Yet the fact that professional societies and many confused parents and others acknowledge trans-sex has led to abuses, such as men showing up in women’s locker rooms and dominating women’s sports.

More disheartening is the fact that, as a new school year begins, so many leftist elementary educators, libraries, and school boards are promoting the confusion of children entrusted to them. Children may learn to become wary of their own power of observation. Turning a child against his (or her) natural, providential understanding of their personal identity is a “millstone around the neck and cast into the sea” heresy.

But even ignoring the serious spiritual aspects and tragic real-life consequences, consider that our knuckle-dragging ancestors figured out the difference between the distinct sexes, while the expert, progressive class not so much.

Science is a practice founded on skepticism, so not just the public but certainly science-educated folks express their frustrations about being chided for questioning the official skewed script on the sexes.

Scientific practice and subsequent social norms, including public liberty and safety, are in serious trouble if popular scientists and revered science organizations continue to coddle the non-reality of trans-sex. To regain public trust, fantasy must be rejected, authentic science embraced, and more legitimate challenges to the science status quo tolerated.

Anthony J. Sadar has more than 40 years of professional practice in the atmospheric- and environmental- science fields and science education.