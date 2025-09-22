I write this shortly after watching the memorial service for Charlie Kirk to capture a few feelings and impressions while they ae still fresh in my mind.

I do wish everyone could have seen what I saw and experienced. Especially those who did not agree with Charlie’s philosophy of -- well, just telling the truth as he saw it.

Those are the ones who really needed to hear the remarkable comments made by so many friends and supporters of TPUSA but also many of the major officers of the government who spoke before a crowd of 100,000 followers of Charlie, his message and his faith.

However, even with that unprecedented gathering of some of the most powerful figures in the world, nothing came close to Erika.

Erika’s comments should go down in history as one of the most courageous, most poignant, most touching eulogies ever given by a widow who has just lost her husband to an assassin’s bullet.

And in those words, Erika shocked the world with words reflecting the purest conviction of Christian faith a mere person can offer: she forgave the murderer.

To quote her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when she said “forgive them Father for they know not what they do” in forgiving the man who so violently took the life of the father of her children was one of the most Christian acts I have ever witnessed in my life. And as she spoke painfully, tearfully, she looked Heavenward several times, whispering:

Charlie, Baby.

My God Bless Erika and her babies and may the movement Charlie started increase by leaps and bounds, in his and Erika’s honor.

Image: Gage Skidmore