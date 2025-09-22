The Hamas death cult gets rewarded for the Oct. 7th massacre

I am not going to reward a death cult. If the Palestinians want a state, we should give them free passage to Yemen where they can fight it out with the Houthis for supremacy. The U.K., Canada, and Australia think differently, and have recognized Palestinian statehood. It speaks volumes about the impact that decades of unrelenting Moslem immigration has had on the foreign policy of the former Anglosphere countries. I say former Anglosphere because with Mohammed being the most popular name for newborn boys in those countries, it won’t be English for long. They have turned the corner irrevocably and slid into the camp of the Moslem brotherhood.

It is more important than ever that Israel ignore world opinion and proceed with the extermination of Hamas in Gaza. It will show the world that barbarity will not be tolerated by a civilized nation. When the United States was in its infancy, it took a similar stand against barbarity while Europe turned a blind eye. I am referring to the famous stanza in the Marine’s Hymn, “From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli.” In 1802, Tripoli was the redoubt of the Barbary pirates who terrorized the Mediterranean Sea, capturing merchant vessels and ransoming their crew. The European powers, Britain included, thought it more efficacious to pay the ransom than eradicate a nest of pirates. Not so the young republic, which under Thomas Jefferson responded with the rallying cry, “Millions for defense, but not one cent for tribute.” It attacked Tripoli, burning their vessels, silencing their guns, retrieving hostages, and extracting reparations.

Israel is doing the same in Gaza by clearing out Hamas. Let us support their resolve to see it through to victory. While England and the rest of the Anglosphere appeases the Moslem world, to which they will be a prisoner soon, we should not tolerate pirates and death cults in our midst.

